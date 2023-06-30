Keep TikTok

Over the last few years, many universities across the country have lost their way, placating the cultural movement of the day or giving in to outside demands. Baylor University is different. At Baylor, we value the principles upon which our community was built, such as freedom and personal autonomy.

As a second-year student at Baylor, I have seen firsthand that our student body, faculty and local community care deeply about living our individual lives as we please — without the heavy hand of government intervention. This is why I am so concerned about a federal TikTok ban. In Texas, Baylor was right to oppose unnecessary and intrusive government action. But please note the Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 1893 in May, which bans TikTok only on state-owned devices instead of an outright ban like Montana’s, which the federal government also wants.

There are proposals floating around Washington, D.C., that would ban TikTok for every American. Proponents claim that this is a national security issue. However, this authoritarian government action is a far worse threat to our personal freedom and security than any app could ever pose. TikTok is enjoyed by over 150 million Americans every day, many using it for growing or expanding their businesses, pursuing a new career and education. If our government bans this app for its citizens, it will have cascading effects on our constitutional rights.

Americans have the right to free speech, and if lawmakers ban this free speech platform, we will look more like authoritarian China than the country we all know and love. Baylor alum and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul rightly opposes a TikTok ban, saying: “I hope saner minds will reflect on which is more dangerous: videos of teenagers dancing or the precedent of the U.S. government banning speech.”

Many of us students weren’t alive during the horrific terrorist attacks of 9/11, but we are familiar with the aftermath and the enactment of the Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism Act, which allowed the government to collect bulk data on its own citizens. A TikTok ban would be a modern-day, digital-age USA Patriot Act, representing an equally far-reaching encroachment of our freedoms and rights as Americans.

There may be many loud voices calling for a total ban on TikTok for all Americans. At Baylor, we are able to see around the corner and recognize that this ban is a dangerous and slippery slope toward more government and less freedoms for Americans. Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn have always stood for freedom, and now is the time for them to stand up against this sweeping and harmful government action.

Baylor is a beacon of hope for the rest of the country — let’s show our fellow Americans the way.

Landon Self, Waco

Cart police

Regarding “Bellmead weighs fines in push to keep shopping carts at stores” [on wacotrib.com], this sounds like a good way to drive the stores out of your town. What about providing some transportation so people can get their groceries home when they don’t have a car?

Wally Smith, Waco