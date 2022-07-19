LETTERS: Baylor students should take Bible courses from physics faculty

Feeling the heat

After reading Blake Burleson’s recent op-ed [“Women’s rights just took big hit,” July 9] strongly condemning the U.S. Supreme Court for striking down abortion, it is clear that he gives no credence to the unborn child’s rights, either from the teachings of the Bible or the protection for life from our Constitution.

Since he is a faculty member in the Baylor University religion department, I suggest that students take their Bible courses from the physics faculty who read and believe the Bible, not from progressive, non-Bible believing religion faculty.

In the book of Jeremiah, God states, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you.” And in Psalms it states, “For you created my inmost being, you knit me together in my mother’s womb.”

Burleson states that he hopes that Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson and other members of the Texas Legislature who passed pro-life legislation feel the heat in their next elections.

Burleson needs to read the Book of Matthew, which quotes Jesus as saying, “Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven will enter. Many will say to Me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy (teach) in Your name, and in Your name cast out demons, and in Your name perform many miracles?’ And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you, leave me, you who practice lawlessness.’”

Thus, Burleson should consider the heat he will receive after he stands before Jesus.

Don Hardcastle, Waco

No grid impact

The July 14 letter from John Mayne concerning the city of Waco’s purchase of electric and hybrid vehicles requires a response. First, it is true that the electric Mustang Mach-E, at the trim level purchased, was not compatible with the required police modifications. However, the Mustang replaced another gas/diesel vehicle in the city’s fleet, aiding the required transition to EVs, and avoiding any waste of taxpayers’ funds.

Second, Mayne’s alarm at the proposed city purchase of 34 hybrid police vehicles is completely unnecessary. These vehicles are standard hybrids and do not plug in to an electric outlet for charging — thus they in no way threaten Texas’ fragile electric grid. However, to facilitate the rapid transition to EVs required to avoid climate catastrophe, I call on the city to purchase at least one full-electric police car now, rather than 34 greenhouse gas-emitting hybrids.

As far as ERCOT’s ability to cope, the council stated in June, “ERCOT continues to monitor and plan for the growth of electric vehicles (EVs) in our long term system assessment reports, but at this time, the loads from EVs are not significant enough to have an impact on the grid.”

Alan Northcutt, Waco

When, not if

Waco police officers had best prepare themselves to confront someone with an assault rifle. Twenty or thirty rapid-fire shots around 10 p.m. on North 11th Street recently gave me an idea what it is like to hear that kind of firepower. So please, Waco Police Department, prepare well. These are dangerous times. I feel for you not if, but when, it comes.

Candelario Aguilar, Waco