LETTERS: Be careful, Joanna; do something, Rep. Sessions; systems of thinking

No solutions

I attended Rep. Pete Sessions’ town hall meeting held at University High School on Nov. 8. I have been a moderate independent voter all of my life, not belonging to either party. I have voted in Republican and Democratic primaries. I also have voted for Republican and Democratic presidential candidates. With that in mind, I went to listen to Rep. Sessions to hear what he had to say.

It started off with a local pediatrician giving an update on COVD-19 in Waco and McLennan County. I don’t recall him giving any credentials as an infectious disease expert. He went on to say that everybody would eventually get COVID-19. He did not recommend the vaccination. Sessions then went on to criticize everything that has gone wrong, in his opinion, this year with the Biden administration. He was quick to point out high gas prices, even stating he saw gas in the Waco area for $3.30 a gallon — even though I have seen gas for $2.86 at several locations. Unusual that he picked that price, or how it even affected his driving habits at his salary of around $165,000 a year.