LETTERS: Bears, Lady Bears and less fodder treatment

Congrats, Baylor

Congratulations to the Baylor Bears, national champions in men’s basketball. Plus, the Lady Bears deserve compliments for their outstanding performance, too. Years ago, Texas was known primarily as a football state, but now you can add basketball. It is great to watch both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Just keep up the good work, and don’t look back. Go Bears!

By the rules

At the start of the game, an ESPN associate on TV made a comment about the referees deciding “not to call the game close and just let the girls play their game.” There are three referees on the floor, one main referee and two assistants. Which one of the three has the authority to make that decision? Do they ask their employers before the game starts if they can make that decision or is this just an unwritten “good ol’ boy” rule? Where is this a written and true fact that this is legal to call a game and not have to follow the written rules of the game that is being played? At what time is it not important to make a correct call even though the game was not called close?