LETTERS: Bears, Lady Bears and less fodder treatment

Congrats, Baylor
Congratulations to the Baylor Bears, national champions in men’s basketball. Plus, the Lady Bears deserve compliments for their outstanding performance, too. Years ago, Texas was known primarily as a football state, but now you can add basketball. It is great to watch both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Just keep up the good work, and don’t look back. Go Bears!
Edward Lindsay, Fort Worth
By the rules
After our Baylor Lady Bears lost a nailbiter to UConn last Monday night and after following all the comments from players, coaches and just about everyone that was watching, I have a question.
At the start of the game, an ESPN associate on TV made a comment about the referees deciding “not to call the game close and just let the girls play their game.” There are three referees on the floor, one main referee and two assistants. Which one of the three has the authority to make that decision? Do they ask their employers before the game starts if they can make that decision or is this just an unwritten “good ol’ boy” rule? Where is this a written and true fact that this is legal to call a game and not have to follow the written rules of the game that is being played? At what time is it not important to make a correct call even though the game was not called close?
When someone calls me to tell me the answer, it still won’t make me feel good about losing that game or any game that was not considered important enough to be called “by the book.” Human errors are bad enough, but worse when made by three paid employees that did not follow their own rule book.
Bonnie Kempf, Waco
Less fodder
The hearts of all good people go out to the family, friends and fellow law-enforcement officers of Chad Walker, the DPS trooper murdered after stopping to help a driver with car trouble near Mexia last week.
At the same time, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the murder of George Floyd. The evidence I’ve seen from that trial suggests the killing of George Floyd was cruel, senseless and inexcusable.
I believe the mainstream media could be more fair and accurate in covering tragic events like these. Based upon 2019 statistics, the odds of an unarmed Black male between 15 and 25 being killed by a police officer are about one in 350,000. The odds of a police officer being killed in the line of duty are about one in 15,000. The odds of a firefighter being killed in the line of duty are about one in 7,000.
If you are a family member, friend or coworker of either a murdered Black person or a murdered police officer, I understand that these statistics will not be a source of comfort to you. But following the killing of George Floyd, every Black person is now more fearful of the police. Following the murder of Chad Walker, every police officer will now be more hypervigilant every time they pull up behind a car or knock on a door.
By offering a little context, I believe the media could avoid compounding the evil of these events — of feeding false narratives of any kind. They could shed light, not just heat upon them. Unfortunately, there are no quick, simple, easy solutions to either of these problems. But reducing them to fodder for the ongoing culture war is not helpful.
Charles Reed, Waco
