Midnight baseball

On Monday, Little Leaguers began their local all-star tournament, which was hosted by the Midway Little League chapter. The weeklong round robin format is the concluding event for some players while others hope to advance to state and onward to nationals.

What is supposed to be fun, however, is turning into never-ending games that are lasting past the midnight hour. On Monday, a junior boys (ages 13-14) game had a final score of 31-22. This game started at 5:30 p.m. and ended at 10:40. Meanwhile, in the 10-and-under division, the boys played until 11 p.m.

On Tuesday, the games in the 10-and-under division lasted until after midnight. Special permission had to be granted to allow the game to conclude because the league has a midnight curfew. Meanwhile, parents, grandparents, siblings, players, umpires and league personnel were on hand until the game was completed. Thankfully, the game concluded at 12:15 a.m.

I have to ask the question: Why are 10-and-unders playing baseball after midnight or 11 p.m.? Why play a junior game that lasts more than five hours? The game is supposed to be fun and entertaining, not drudgery. I understand that a run rule (mercy rule) is in place. However, when two teams are equally matched and pitchers are having difficulty throwing strikes, the games can and will go on forever.

Therefore, I highly recommend that time limits be put in place for these end-of-the-year tournaments. Time limits are in place during regular league play and they ensure that a schedule can be maintained and that games end at a decent hour. Select ball and regular-season play prove that time limits work.

My suggestions:

10 and under: a new inning cannot begin after 90 minutes

Minor league: a new inning cannot begin after 105 minutes

Major league and junior league: a new inning cannot begin after 120 minutes.

To keep the great American tradition of baseball/softball continuing, the games must remain a fun, family-oriented community activity. Midnight baseball and five-hour games fail to do so.

Calvin Snyder, Gholson

Helping Texans

The people of Perryton experienced devastating losses from the June 15 tornado. Many towns and communities have responded to their needs. Gov. Greg Abbott in his news conference last Friday said, “There is the ability to rebuild homes, businesses and city structures” for the town of Perryton.

One of the ways, in my opinion, that the state of Texas can accomplish this is by using the funds the governor uses to bus and fly people across the nation. I think this would be a more appropriate use of our state funds.

Vivian E. Campbell,

Crawford

Nice job

The Waco Trib looks fantastic with her new, improved look. It’s somehow easier to read and nice. I love the Ask Mr. Dad and Treasures in the Attic features.

Thanks for repairing the garage sale map. I will be out there soon looking for good deals. Great job, guys.

Linda Eaton, Lorena