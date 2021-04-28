LETTERS: Best of luck to Kim Mulkey, city council candidates

As many of you already know, Alan has been an advocate for peace during our most recent wars. Currently his focus is on the condition of our climate, working toward improving the health of our planet. The reason: He cares about the future for all of us, not just a select few.

What I admire most about him is he is a man of his word, believing in his convictions. Whenever I have a comment, question or suggestion he has always gotten back with me. He is a quiet, unassuming man, not given to showboating or excess. He is intelligent, as evidenced by two different medical degrees. He is observant — he sees a need and does what he can to find a solution. One example is coordinating the recycling of Styrofoam to reduce the glut of this product in our landfill and its ensuing pollution. He knows the advantage of sustainable energy because he practices what he preaches. Finally, he is not afraid to seek answers for unpopular challenges because he recognizes the importance of the outcomes. To quote one of his columns in the Tribune-Herald [April 21], “Environmental progress does not mean handicapping economic development.”