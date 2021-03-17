LETTERS: Best to time to buy is now, the character of Ted Cruz

Time is now
The circumstances of this past year have taught us many things. On the one hand, we learned about the Tiger King, baking perfect sourdough and whipped coffee. Quarantine, working from home and a winter storm taught us something different. One thing is certain: home is now more important than ever.
Purchasing a home is the largest investment most families will ever make. Data from AG Real Estate & Associates shows that Waco home prices are rising. The average sales price was $264,580 — 24.5% higher than the prior year.
Wages have not kept pace with inflating home costs. To afford the current average home price, a family would need to earn more than $65,000 annually. Census estimates from 2019 list the median household income for Waco to be $40,190. Income at this level puts a family’s affordability closer to $200,000. That doesn’t take into account any debt a family might have, which further decreases affordability.
Our local market is pricing out locals, slowly leaving behind the typical family. It is no wonder that 56% of families are renting. Owning one’s home encourages further involvement and investment in the community, but a minority of Wacoans are homeowners.
Stimulus checks and income tax returns offer a rare opportunity for families to save a lump sum for down payment. Programs and services offered by nonprofit organizations such as Grassroots Community Development, NeighborWorks Waco, Habitat for Humanity, and even the city can compound to offer families the ability to invest in a wealth-generating asset that could change their trajectory for generations. It has been said that the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago — and the second-best time is now. Because home prices are expected to continue rising, the best time to buy is decades ago. The second-best time is now.
Christopher Qualls, Waco
Cold wind
What can be said of the infamous Sen. Ted Cruz? Ted’s college roommate said, “One thing Ted Cruz is really good at: uniting people who otherwise disagree about everything else in a total hatred of Ted Cruz.” Sen. Lindsey Graham once said that someone could kill Ted Cruz on the Senate floor and no one would be convicted. Former GOP House Speaker John Boehner said of Cruz: “There is nothing more dangerous than a reckless a——— who thinks he is smarter than everyone else.”
Politicians have a greater responsibility to their constituents than the average citizen. During the great Texas freeze, Texans did what they could to help each other. Cruz shirked these higher responsibilities and flew off to sunny Cancun while many Texans froze to death, including a young child. When he was discovered, he rushed back to hand out some bottled water, pretending that he cared, before jetting off to Florida to tell jokes. Beto O’Rourke and his group made hundreds of thousands of well-being calls in comparison to Cruz offering lies and excuses. He is now autographing “Green Eggs & Ham” books and is lovingly accepting your $60 for his signature. Instead of showing integrity, decency, empathy and compassion, all we get from Sen. Cruz is a cold wind blowing.
Randy Broussard, Belton