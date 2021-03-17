LETTERS: Best to time to buy is now, the character of Ted Cruz

Time is now

The circumstances of this past year have taught us many things. On the one hand, we learned about the Tiger King, baking perfect sourdough and whipped coffee. Quarantine, working from home and a winter storm taught us something different. One thing is certain: home is now more important than ever.

Purchasing a home is the largest investment most families will ever make. Data from AG Real Estate & Associates shows that Waco home prices are rising. The average sales price was $264,580 — 24.5% higher than the prior year.

Wages have not kept pace with inflating home costs. To afford the current average home price, a family would need to earn more than $65,000 annually. Census estimates from 2019 list the median household income for Waco to be $40,190. Income at this level puts a family’s affordability closer to $200,000. That doesn’t take into account any debt a family might have, which further decreases affordability.

Our local market is pricing out locals, slowly leaving behind the typical family. It is no wonder that 56% of families are renting. Owning one’s home encourages further involvement and investment in the community, but a minority of Wacoans are homeowners.