LETTERS: Beto bad for Texas and a refreshingly independent Department of Justice

Bad news Beto

Why does a failed presidential, failed U.S Senate contender, and do-nothing congressman from El Paso think he’s now “born” to be the governor of Texas? One would think Texans sent democrats a clear message in the 2020 election when Republicans won virtually every contested race from president to dog catcher. But Beto is a living whack-a-mole game, he just keeps popping up in different races. The man came out of nowhere and gained popularity for promoting gun-grabbing policies, proudly proclaiming in a 2019 debate, “Hell yes, we’re [meaning the federal government] going to take [read: by force] your AR-15.” Typical entitled politician.

He hasn’t achieved anything other than that sound clip played on repeat by sycophants at CNN and yet he believes he deserves your vote. Or maybe he believes he can take advantage of the “new normal” and steal the vote. Oh wait, thanks to Briscoe Cain and Bryan Hughes, Democrats (despite Beto’s best efforts) will have a much harder time committing election misconduct. All rhetoric aside, Beto has one of the most regressive, liberal voting records ever. If you take nothing else from this letter, please consider his voting record and ask yourself if this is the man you want leading Texas. Here’s a sample of what he stands for: