LETTERS: Better to have saved 2 lives; fact vs. opinion; Ukraine needs a miracle

Save them both

I was greatly saddened by the letter from Charles Huffman [March 4] regarding the loss of his childhood “first love.” As he described it, two crazy people decided to murder their grandchild, and in the process, they also murdered their child. His solution would be to allow an abortionist to perpetrate this horror against only one of them. Wouldn’t it have been better for everyone to simply allow both of these precious children to live?

Gene Griffin, Lorena

Fact vs. opinion

The problem, Solomon Stevens, and I would hope one with your education and background would clearly see, is the difference between fact and opinion [“Critical thinking needed in schools, society,” March 4].

Quoting President Abraham Lincoln, one of the nation’s greatest presidents, if the quote is accurate, is fact.

A teacher stating to the class that “universal health care is a good thing” is a statement of opinion, not fact. It is also an opinion, which, if offered alone, is prejudicial and not held universally.

For such a statement to be made, without a qualifier, such as “universal health care is thought by some to be a good thing, while others believe that a free market may offer better options at lower cost to more individuals,” is why many organizations, including schools, now are thought to be, again, prejudicial.

Opinions on such matters are somewhat complicated. Since Adam Smith, David Ricardo, Parson Malthus, John Maynard Keynes, Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, John Locke and, more recently, the great Milton Friedman, among others, had somewhat differing opinions on organizational economics, the facts about such matters should be taught carefully, by those highly qualified.

The above also applies in other areas, but we’ll leave morality, gender, sex, obligation and loyalty to country, common sense, behavior in public spaces, and the golden rule for another day.

I highly recommend attending a course in comparative economic systems. Great study.

Charles DeVere Cook, Waco

Miracle needed

Until 1991, Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union and was the second most powerful part of the USSR. In 1991, over 90% of the Ukraine electorate voted for a declaration of independence. This began the dissolution of the USSR. At that time about one-third of the USSR nuclear arsenal was in Ukraine. This included 146 ICBMs and 33 heavy bombers.

In 1994, a memorandum on security assurances was agreed to by Russia, Britain and the United States that provided if Ukraine would give up its nuclear arsenal, they would: (1) respect the independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine; (2) refrain from the threat or use of force against Ukraine, and that none of their weapons will be used against Ukraine; (3) provide assistance to Ukraine if Ukraine should become a victim of an act of aggression; and (4) refrain from any economic coercion on Ukraine.

How have each of the parties to this agreement carried out their assurances? That is what a Ukrainian asked one of the U.S. TV reporters in Ukraine this past week.

Since the current support is too little, too late, it is time to pray for a miracle that will save the lives of the Ukrainians.

Don Hardcastle, Waco