LETTERS: BGCT-Baylor divorce would benefit both; where are the body cameras?

Lose the affiliation

I couldn’t agree more with the Aug. 28 letter from Nathan Elkins titled “Good riddance.” Dr. Elkins is a former Baylor professor who was commenting on the possible change in the affiliation between Baylor University and the Baptist General Convention of Texas. The reality is that this affiliation is already pretty weak. The BGCT is just acknowledging this reality and putting both institutions out of their misery. If this should take place the consequences would extend well beyond any LGBTQ issues which are precipitating this severing of ties.

Without an affiliation with a religious governing body such as the BGCT, Baylor could no longer claim a religious exemption. Such religious exemptions are conditioned upon affiliation with an outside religious governing body. For example, the University of Notre Dame is governed by the Catholic Church. Brigham Young University is governed by the Church of Latter Day Saints (the Mormons). Like it or not, without the affiliation with the BGCT, Baylor would become nonsectarian. It could no longer claim to be a Baptist university, much less the largest Baptist university in the world. In order to receive any government assistance it would have to adhere to all government regulations without exception or religious exemption. This would fall most heavily on Baylor’s participation in various federal student loan programs and in receiving federal research grants.

Baylor could no longer use religion as a factor in admitting students, hiring faculty or participation in student activities and organizations. It is doubtful that Baylor could continue to identify as a Christian university or have a Christian agenda. It would become like Duke or Vanderbilt or Emory or Southern Methodist. These are fine academic universities with highly regarded seminaries, iconic places of worship and a strong religious presence on campus. But they are nonsectarian in that they do not favor one religion over another despite their sectarian origins.

This could result in many positive benefits for Baylor. Without the conservative Baptist millstone hanging around its neck, Baylor would be free to seek associations and collaborations that were previously difficult because of Baylor’s Baptist identity. In time, it might even result in a merger between Baylor University and Baylor College of Medicine. This could be a very positive development for both institutions.

W. Richard Turner,

Woodway

No body cams

I had no idea that our sheriff’s deputies do not, repeat, do not wear body cameras. This should concern every citizen for many reasons. We should also ask our sheriff and commissioners why they don’t. I never dreamed that this was the case, so I did some research. We’re the only ones, and there are grants available to get them so it costs the taxpayers nothing.

Now, why would any county allow their deputies to not wear body cams? Since we have had three deaths in four months, the lack of body cameras just might be a liability for our county’s frequent lawsuits, at best.

Bernadette Feazell,

McGregor