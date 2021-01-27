LETTERS: Biden's first week, and Hillary's emails

Irritating our allies in South Korea and fortifying demands by Iran that the U.S. return to the nuclear deal which was established by you know who. Ironic isn't it that the leader in Iran can shout "Death to America" on Twitter and up until a few days ago not have his account deleted and then turn right around and want the nuclear deal reinstated. I always thought you did one thing to terrorists, and it did not involve negotiation or appeasement.

Of course the regular commentary by the media was nothing short of praise, glory and adoration. When one commentator remarked that a well-lit walkway in Washington reminded him of the open arms of Joe Biden embracing the nation, it was a little too much to bear.

And let's not forget that nothing was said about Antifa raiding businesses in Portland and Seattle, including damaging a Democratic Party office. After all, aren't they just supposed to be an "idea?"

Buckle up America. This was only one week. We have 207 more to go.

Michael Welhausen, Waco

But her emails!