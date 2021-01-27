LETTERS: Biden's first week, and Hillary's emails

First week
Wow, what a great first week our new White House occupant had! Let's recap shall we?
Killing the Keystone XL pipeline with a single penstroke, putting thousands of Americans out of work and considerably more in Canada, which is quite ironic since the American jobs are mostly union supported, and we know who unions regularly support in elections. I am sure they will remember that. I also don't think the WHO is very welcome in Alberta right now, and it's probably not a good idea to upset your northern neighbor.
Issuing an order that masks must be worn on Federal property and then being seen not wearing a mask at the Lincoln Memorial as well as his press secretary being maskless in a news briefing. Do as I say, not as I do I guess.
Stopping all deportations on the border for several days as well as eliminating further funding for the border wall. Guess those immigrants coming across the border now will be in the same job market as those laid off oil workers.
Requiring all non-citizens to be included in the census, which actually helps Republicans in Texas as they redraw district alignments. Didn't think too hard about that one did you?
Cancelling the 1776 Project which sought to embody the ideas brought forth in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Publications such as the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post praised the concept. CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post condemned it. After all, the project speaks of republicanism, and of course we cannot have that.
Irritating our allies in South Korea and fortifying demands by Iran that the U.S. return to the nuclear deal which was established by you know who. Ironic isn't it that the leader in Iran can shout "Death to America" on Twitter and up until a few days ago not have his account deleted and then turn right around and want the nuclear deal reinstated. I always thought you did one thing to terrorists, and it did not involve negotiation or appeasement.
Of course the regular commentary by the media was nothing short of praise, glory and adoration. When one commentator remarked that a well-lit walkway in Washington reminded him of the open arms of Joe Biden embracing the nation, it was a little too much to bear.
And let's not forget that nothing was said about Antifa raiding businesses in Portland and Seattle, including damaging a Democratic Party office. After all, aren't they just supposed to be an "idea?"
Buckle up America. This was only one week. We have 207 more to go.
Michael Welhausen, Waco
But her emails!
I would have laughed had it not been so sad. Mr. Pitts (Jan. 14) wants to prosecute everyone to the fullest for the Capitol insurrection, never mind all of the rioters and protagonists after the Floyd debacle which was horrible. Most if not all of the businesses and people who were attacked had nothing to do with Floyd. Then he tries to portray Hillary as a fine upstanding citizen, never mind she deleted 20,000 emails to keep herself from being prosecuted, and she and her husband control one of the most corrupt non profit organizations in the world. Then there’s Joe and Hunter, who should be behind bars for influence peddling. Okay, prosecute if you want, but clean up your own house first.