LETTERS: Big Bang energy, woke corporations dooming themselves

A bigger bang
Bill Tinsley, in his Sept. 24 column on religion and creation, brought up the idea of the Big Bang being the initial creation event, and Richard Turner added to the ideas in an Oct. 1 piece. There are several additional concepts that should be considered in this discussion: What happened during the Big Bang, what was its result, and what is the probability that it could have just randomly happened?
From physics we know that the mass that makes up the universe is composed of four entities: protons, positively charged particles; neutrons, neutrally charged particles; electrons, much smaller negatively charged particles; and photons, just energy. These particles make up atoms, which form chemical elements, which form molecules, which form the solids, liquids and gases which form the universe.
Under certain conditions, mass can be converted into energy, and energy can be converted into mass. Einstein gave us the relation for this conversion: E=mc2. In an atomic bomb with mass of about 140 pounds, only about 0.1%, less than the mass of a dime, is converted into energy, equivalent to the energy in 15,000 tons of TNT. This gives an idea of the tremendous amount of energy needed to create the universe, its stars, planets, moons, etc.
This Big Bang also resulted in living organisms, each defined by their unique DNA, which contains the biological structure for life. The double helix structure of the DNA’s sides are connected by base pairs of molecules. For the human, the smallest of these molecules has about 48 million base pairs.
The crowning result of creation, i.e. the Big Bang, was the creation of human life, each person defined by his/her unique DNA.
Thus, about 13.7 billion years ago, enough energy was changed into mass, composed of only protons, neutrons and electrons, to create the universe, resulting in living beings who can breathe, eat, walk, think and talk.
What is the probability that this just happened? Between zero and none. Thus, if there was not a creator, then we do not exist, and the paper you are looking at is not there.
Now, explain the spirit. Is there another dimension to life beyond the physical? And, is there another dimension beyond the three physical dimensions in which we live?
Don Hardcastle, Waco
Woke military
I woke up Wednesday morning and thought I was in an alternative universe. The Trib actually ran Ryan Coyne’s column about American corporations’ misplaced priorities in thinking they have to kowtow to the woke left in their policies. They are, as Coyne aptly described, giving in to a minority who are actually out to destroy them and for no other reason than it is what they do if you disagree with them.
The only thing I would add is everything he said can be applied to our military leadership in Washington, D.C. It is extremely unfortunate that those leaders are more concerned with being woke than they are on doing the right things and supporting the men and women in our great military.
In any event, kudos to the Trib for actually running this brilliant column.
Gary Johnson, Waco