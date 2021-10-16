LETTERS: Big Bang energy, woke corporations dooming themselves

This Big Bang also resulted in living organisms, each defined by their unique DNA, which contains the biological structure for life. The double helix structure of the DNA’s sides are connected by base pairs of molecules. For the human, the smallest of these molecules has about 48 million base pairs.

The crowning result of creation, i.e. the Big Bang, was the creation of human life, each person defined by his/her unique DNA.

Thus, about 13.7 billion years ago, enough energy was changed into mass, composed of only protons, neutrons and electrons, to create the universe, resulting in living beings who can breathe, eat, walk, think and talk.

What is the probability that this just happened? Between zero and none. Thus, if there was not a creator, then we do not exist, and the paper you are looking at is not there.

Now, explain the spirit. Is there another dimension to life beyond the physical? And, is there another dimension beyond the three physical dimensions in which we live?

Don Hardcastle, Waco

