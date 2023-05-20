Biometric concerns

Spring Valley Elementary School recently implemented biometric fingerprint scanners as a way to manage lunch accounts. While this technology may seem like a convenient and efficient solution, it raises significant concerns around surveillance and data breaches.

As a parent and member of the community, I am deeply troubled by the decision to implement biometric surveillance in our elementary school. Not only does this technology put our children's personal information at risk of being compromised in a data breach, it also opens the door to potential surveillance and tracking of our children's movements and behaviors while at school.

While I understand the desire to streamline the lunch account system and reduce fraud, I question whether the potential benefits of biometric surveillance outweigh the risks. As parents and educators, it is our responsibility to prioritize the privacy and security of our children and ensure that any use of technology in schools is responsible and transparent.

Furthermore, the implementation of biometric fingerprint scanners raises ethical concerns around the use of this technology, particularly when it comes to young children who may not fully understand the implications of providing their biometric data. We need to ask ourselves whether we are comfortable with collecting and storing our children's personal information in this way and whether it is worth the potential risks.

As a community, we need to demand transparency and accountability from our school leaders and policymakers when it comes to the use of biometric data in schools. We need to ask tough questions and advocate for responsible use of technology that prioritizes the safety and well-being of our children.

We owe it to our children to ensure that any use of technology in schools is responsible, transparent and fully informed.

Angela Baker, Hewitt

Granny hoops

On May 6, the local Waco Six Shooters granny basketball team played the Robinson High School girls’ basketball team as a fundraiser. The winner was the local Shepherd's Heart food bank to whom the grannies, with the participation of the Rockettes, are making a $5,200 contribution.

Both teams played in accordance with 1920s women's basketball rules. The Robinson girls were wonderfully good sports and played the first half with oven mitts on their hands, and like the grannies, resigned themselves to sit in the corner "granny rocker" when they fell down. They had to overcome their training in order to refrain from jumping, running and dribbling more than twice. The grannies were happy, gracious competitors who had to overcome their age.

The crowd cheered for both teams, watched for infractions based on the 1920s rules and had a great time. My hat is off to both teams for exercising, entertaining, good sportsmanship and contributing to a good cause.

Glenda Miller, Waco

Beyond opinion

I believe that everyone has a right to their opinions and beliefs, even if I do not agree with them. What I do resent is being compelled by law to abide by "rules" mandated through the beliefs of others.

Abortion is not forced on any woman, and a pregnancy should never be forced, either.

Vivian Schulz, Hewitt