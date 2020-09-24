LETTERS: Black Lives Matter, abortion and a holy war to save America

John Pisciotta, Pro-Life Waco director

Grab your armor!

Can we keep our republic? If the Democrats have their way, we will not.

The secular progressive movement within the radical liberal Democratic Party rejects God of the Bible and distorts his design of marriage between a man and a woman. They slaughter his children, blaspheme his name, remove him from their agenda, promote Satan’s lies, all while rejecting the truth of God. They condemn the church which follows the word, not the world.

By pushing their ideology, they create anarchy, strife, division, deliberately disrupting the order of this nation. Nancy Pelosi said the political climate will not settle down till they regain control. These bullies are deliberately creating a destructive environment attempting to bring down Trump and America. History reflects Democrats supported slavery, were behind the KKK and Jim Crow laws. They are behind professionally paid protesters, politicians and prosecutors financially fueled by George Soros and his Marxist One World Order as the left-wing revolution is intent on destroying the American Revolution, erasing America statue by statue.