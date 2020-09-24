LETTERS: Black Lives Matter, abortion and a holy war to save America

BLM & abortion
This is not your parent’s or your grandparent’s civil rights movement.
In recent days, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation scrubbed its website of longstanding “reform” initiatives. Here are a couple of phrases that vanished:
“We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another.” This is akin to Marxism and diametrically opposed to the thinking of Martin Luther King Jr. and the 2008 Father’s Day message of President Barack Obama.
A second notable BLM principle removed was, “We deserve and thus we demand reproductive justice that gives us autonomy over our bodies and our identities.” In plain language, BLM demands the unrestricted right to have African-American babies in the womb extinguished. Sadly, abortion numbers indicate substantial “progress.”
On a personal note, the civil rights movement of the 1960s welcomed Catholics as brothers and sisters, arm in arm. Recent protests motivated by BLM have desecrated Catholic churches and toppled or smashed the heads of statues of our religious sites.
Will I affirm and support Black Lives Matter? Not a chance. However, I will work night and day to defend African-American babies and moms threatened by abortion. And I will love the African-American members of my family.
John Pisciotta, Pro-Life Waco director
Grab your armor!
Can we keep our republic? If the Democrats have their way, we will not.
The secular progressive movement within the radical liberal Democratic Party rejects God of the Bible and distorts his design of marriage between a man and a woman. They slaughter his children, blaspheme his name, remove him from their agenda, promote Satan’s lies, all while rejecting the truth of God. They condemn the church which follows the word, not the world.
By pushing their ideology, they create anarchy, strife, division, deliberately disrupting the order of this nation. Nancy Pelosi said the political climate will not settle down till they regain control. These bullies are deliberately creating a destructive environment attempting to bring down Trump and America. History reflects Democrats supported slavery, were behind the KKK and Jim Crow laws. They are behind professionally paid protesters, politicians and prosecutors financially fueled by George Soros and his Marxist One World Order as the left-wing revolution is intent on destroying the American Revolution, erasing America statue by statue.
The new socialist America would have we the people surrender our money, our liberties, our freedom to the government. Standing in their way are the church and Donald Trump who are fighting for the survival of America as she was founded. To destroy the authority that causes chaos, pray continually for God to lead us in the battle against those intent on destroying our God-given republic. The victory belongs to the Lord but he sends us out into the battle. Put on the full armor of God and fight for a nation under siege before she becomes a nation gone under. God’s children cried out and God heard! Psalm 50:15.
Sandy Killough, Rogers
