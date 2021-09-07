LETTERS: Blind hatred of Trump clouds judgement

Blind hatred

S.E. Cupp is trying to establish her conservative bonafides with her Sept. 3 column [“How Biden got it so wrong”] — but she has failed miserably. Her take on Biden is partially right in that his disastrous Afghanistan exit is on him. Then she turns around and says “Biden is not a stupid man. Nor is he an evil man or an incompetent man. I still believe Biden is the right person to lead our country through a very tumultuous and fragile time.” What?

This statement is beyond the pale. I’m sorry, but Biden is either stupid or evil — and he is certainly incompetent or his handlers are incompetent and either stupid or evil. Whether it is his dementia or cognitive decline, the man cannot put two sentences together and he is the “right person to lead our country through a very tumultuous and fragile time”.