LETTERS: Blind hatred of Trump clouds judgement

Blind hatred
S.E. Cupp is trying to establish her conservative bonafides with her Sept. 3 column [“How Biden got it so wrong”] — but she has failed miserably. Her take on Biden is partially right in that his disastrous Afghanistan exit is on him. Then she turns around and says “Biden is not a stupid man. Nor is he an evil man or an incompetent man. I still believe Biden is the right person to lead our country through a very tumultuous and fragile time.” What?
This statement is beyond the pale. I’m sorry, but Biden is either stupid or evil — and he is certainly incompetent or his handlers are incompetent and either stupid or evil. Whether it is his dementia or cognitive decline, the man cannot put two sentences together and he is the “right person to lead our country through a very tumultuous and fragile time”.
Just when you think she can’t get more contradictory, she says: “How can we explain why a smart, experienced man would make the absolute wrong decisions?” The answer is in the first paragraph. Biden is directly responsible for the botched Afghanistan exit, the deaths of 13 of our military heroes, disrespecting Gold Star families, his catastrophic border policies, domestic policies ($3.5 trillion socialists’ dream wish list) and I could go on and on. What kind of alternative universe do you have to live in to believe that “Biden is the right person to lead our country?” I guess that would be the Democrat/socialist universe.
Cupp’s blind hatred of “bad orange man” has taken over her mind. At least the description at the end of her columns no longer carries the “conservative” label like it once did.
Gary Johnson, Waco
Heroes at work
I would like to send praise to all employees of the Ascension Providence hospital and emergency room for the wonderful care I received recently.
On Aug. 4, I experienced a severe gastrointestinal hemorrhage. I went to the emergency department about 8 p.m. and was sent to triage in about 30 minutes. I was immediately sent to room 12 in the ER, where lifesaving action began. Over the next 12 hours, I was given five units of blood and measures were taken to stabilize my blood pressure and medications given to counteract my blood thinner medication.
I was admitted to the hospital and sent to the ICU, Room 13, where all nursing staff and doctors spent the next three days stabilizing me. I was finally sent to Room 459, where I spent the next two days.
When I was admitted to the hospital, a COVID-19 test was administered. I was determined to be positive and had no symptoms the previous week, even though I had the COVID-19 vaccine. This meant my wife had to leave me alone for the next three days.
All of the staff members did heroic work to pull me through. Even though they had been working under terrible pressure with the influx of COVID-19 patients, they took exceptionally good care of me.