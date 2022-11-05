LETTERS: Border costs make busing worthwhile; welcome Mark Long to Board of Contributors

Border costs

In response to Peter Mungiguerra’s Oct. 28 letter: In my humble opinion we have a huge responsibility and not just for Texas. We have a big voice and it should be heard throughout the United States.

Do you want to continue the open invasion at our borders? Are you prepared for a nuclear war? Do you want to pay for everyone’s irresponsible behavior? Do you want extreme sex education in primary grades? Do you want our collective taxes to continue to pay for the influx of illegal people? Do you want law and order, and for our judicial system to enforce the rule of law?

For this time in our lives, we need to make the right decision for all of us because the trickle effect down is making us all suffer the consequences.

Nancy Goebel, Woodway

Lest we perish

Kudos to new conservative Trib Board of Contributors member Mark Long. His Sunday column on what jihadists can teach us was superlative. His summary was absolutely spot on: “What is unfolding in this perilous American moment is a looming tragedy ... If we choose not to act, if we fail to rise up and act as a united people, if partisan politics prevails over the common good, then we ourselves will write the dénouement.”

Inability to pursue civility and to overlook the rumblings of false conspiracy theories, blindness to reality, acceptance of the absurd, and the promotion of law and order just for some merely nurture the seeds of hatred, bigotry and lust for power and greediness.

This election at this time in our history is absolutely about more than just one issue or another. It is about the critical survival of the American republic, born in revolution and evolving over 250 years to a nation of, by and for the people — all the people. Surely we cannot surrender that for which generations of a freedom-loving people have lived and died.

We must vote and we must vote for what is good for the country and not what is good for just one person or one party. There must be room for truth, courtesy, cooperation, collaboration and compromise in our hope for the future lest we perish in the dust of prior civilizations.

Harry Harelik, Waco

One is too many

I am always amused at how the liberal press including the Waco Trib always writes how there was no proof or evidence of “widespread” election fraud in the last presidential election. Of course, any sane person has to wonder how Joe Biden received the largest number of votes in history with very little campaigning. His campaign rallies couldn’t fill a small gymnasium and he almost dropped out of the race because he was so unpopular in the beginning.

My question is: How much voting fraud is considered “widespread” and how many fraudulent votes are considered “acceptable” in any election? If the answer is “not enough to change the results,” then we are in deep trouble. When elections are decided on razor thin margins — some as few as a couple dozen votes — any voter fraud is dangerous to our democracy and should be considered unacceptable regardless of which party is guilty.

For the media to continue to trivialize and overlook voter fraud, however large or small, is the real threat to democracy.

James Allmon, Waco