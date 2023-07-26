Living history

Harry Harelik recently wrote about Jacob de Cordova and the newspaper he founded in Jamaica before he traveled to Texas and made his mark [“Readership habits changing,” July 18].

My wife and I moved to Waco in 2021 and learned about de Cordova, as my dad’s family shares de Cordova’s family history of being expelled from Spain in 1492. As I learned of the incredible resources at the Baylor University Institute for Oral History and the Waco History Podcast, I began researching further and am now putting together a documentary.

De Cordova’s story is certainly one with lessons for today. It’s rare to find so many resources and realize that so much of his story is known to very few — it’s inspirational for sure, and led to several decades of incredible growth which began in Waco Village.

If de Cordova were alive today, I’m sure he would be on top of the “readership changes” that Harelik refers to, and he would find a way to bring Waco’s history alive once again for today’s audience.

Jeffrey M. Aresty, Waco

Raises for retirees

With groceries, electricity, water, gas and all the inflation we are currently experiencing, I would ask local administrators to strongly consider raises for the retired personnel of the city of Waco.

If my memory is correct, it has been nine or 10 years since these folks have received raises.

Waco has any number of projects that the city is attempting to complete, but let’s not forget the retired folks that are on a fixed income and need a raise to be able to pay their bills.

James Burroughs, Waco

Good reading

I know l will only be one of hundreds who give Brice Cherry kudos for his latest column [“After 25 years at Trib, here’s why I still love it,” July 22]. To me, an admitted meager sports fan, he is the best part of the Waco Trib.

Invariably his column will make me smile, laugh and even tear up. I have never met him, but to quote him, “Thanks for sharing the love.” I know l do!

Nancy Marquis, Waco

Just a number

While applying online for a Florida middle school teaching position, it required that I give my date of birth. Earlier, when applying to a Colorado school district, I never saw a requirement for my age.

I appreciate the Job Application Fairness Act (JAFA) signed into law on June 2 by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis that forbids disclosure of age, date of birth, and dates of attendance at or graduation from an educational institution. Any required educational document can be redacted to conceal age. I believe that President Biden with Florida Gov. DeSantis should campaign for a federal JAFA.

Ironically, as a 29-year-old assistant human resources manager for a large corporate construction company in 1981, my office got an informal notice from the top to be mindful of age.

Mike Sawyer, Denver