LETTERS: Brittney Griner deserves our support

Support Brittney

Thank you, Brice Cherry, for your compassionate column on Brittney Griner [March 28 Trib]. The judgmental and mean comments about her over the past month are beyond belief, especially from a “Christian” community.

She deserves our compassion and support not only from friends and supporters here in Waco but also from our government, as do other American political prisoners.

To believe any information or comments about her from the Russian government shows an abject ignorance of the Russian/Putin mindset.

I fervently hope she is released and comes home soon.

Susie Farley, Waco

Bankruptcy 101

Berry Muhl certainly stated it as clearly and succinctly as anyone could in his excellent letter of March 23, “Economics 101.”

Those quick to allege that businesses raise prices indiscriminately have clearly never owned or operated a business.

Such accusations, however, are very useful to put forth as misinformation to cover misadventures by governmental organizations in printing money (quantitative easing), price fixing (setting central bank interest rates) and poor budgeting, or complete lack thereof.

Although it is highly desirable for everyone to be employed in productive and rewarding jobs, all citizens should be aware that mandated increases in prices, i.e., minimum wage levels, etc., must eventually be reflected in product price levels.

Otherwise, for any business, the eventual result is bankruptcy.

For any national government, the failure to raise revenue (taxes) to match costs results in eventual bankruptcy.

In paraphrase of Mr. Micawber (“David Copperfield” by Charles Dickens): “Annual income 20 pounds, outgo 19 and six, result happiness; annual income 20 pounds, outgo 20 and 6, result misery.”

As individuals, we should start to learn these basics in junior or senior high school, rather than at retirement age. As a nation, the lessons should never be forgotten.

Examples abound: Tulip Mania, Holland, 1637; the Great South Sea Bubble, Great Britain, 1720; the Mississippi Company, France, 1720; not to mention the Great Depression, U.S., 1929.

The coming years are going to be interesting times.

Charles DeVere Cook, Waco

Oscar for anger

I usually watch the Oscars, but am so glad l didn’t Sunday night.

We have all sorts of violence presented in movies and even TV to the point we are becoming inured to it. However, we can still make choices not to see them. But not last night. Without warning, a well-thought-of person slapped a peer in the face in full view of anybody present or viewing the program because he didn’t like what the other person was saying ... as probably per his scripted role. And to add insult to injury, he followed that behavior with repeated verbal posturing to accentuate the action and his “right” to behave that way.

Great role modeling! Then he excused his behavior by involving his wife and later saying he was protecting his family, similarly to the role for which he won his Oscar. Does he get two Oscars now?

Our anger is getting out of control.

Nancy Marquis, Waco