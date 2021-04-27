LETTERS: Broadband expansion will require access to existing poles

Election overreach

Let’s be real. The whole impetus behind House Bill 6 is due to the now widely discredited “Big Lie” that Donald Trump actually won an election he lost by over 7 million votes; the fact that white voters are rapidly becoming a minority in the state of Texas and the party of white voters (86% of Republican voters) fears that the actual “pure” practice of democracy will lead to their eventual demise; and the reality that the state of Texas, as well as the U.S. at large, is fast becoming a multi-cultural, racially diverse society.

This last fact is scary to those of us who are white, privileged, and financially “comfortable,” largely because we had the good fortune of being born white, in a society which — since the times of slavery — has had an unlevel playing field that prevented persons of color from equal opportunities to advance in housing (red-lining), education (lower school funding, due to red-lining) and job placement (those with better education got the best-paying jobs). In other words, we whites have benefited, from the get-go, from a legacy of systemic racism. Sadly, this bill is simply another step in that long journey of desperately trying to perpetuate this racism, but of course, uses legal, and in several cases, rather ambiguous language, to disguise the underlying motivations of the bill’s authors.