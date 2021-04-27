LETTERS: Broadband expansion will require access to existing poles

Election overreach
Let’s be real. The whole impetus behind House Bill 6 is due to the now widely discredited “Big Lie” that Donald Trump actually won an election he lost by over 7 million votes; the fact that white voters are rapidly becoming a minority in the state of Texas and the party of white voters (86% of Republican voters) fears that the actual “pure” practice of democracy will lead to their eventual demise; and the reality that the state of Texas, as well as the U.S. at large, is fast becoming a multi-cultural, racially diverse society.
This last fact is scary to those of us who are white, privileged, and financially “comfortable,” largely because we had the good fortune of being born white, in a society which — since the times of slavery — has had an unlevel playing field that prevented persons of color from equal opportunities to advance in housing (red-lining), education (lower school funding, due to red-lining) and job placement (those with better education got the best-paying jobs). In other words, we whites have benefited, from the get-go, from a legacy of systemic racism. Sadly, this bill is simply another step in that long journey of desperately trying to perpetuate this racism, but of course, uses legal, and in several cases, rather ambiguous language, to disguise the underlying motivations of the bill’s authors.
Let’s use common sense: 1. Why disempower a judge to remove an unruly, rude or overly invasive poll watcher? (Such disempowerment is a license for those poll watchers who want to harass voters and poll workers). 2. Why on God’s earth should anyone assisting a voter have to present their name, address, reason and relationship (often someone who is physically challenged and really needs assistance), and then submit a form and have an acceptable ID? I thought Republicans, as a rule, were against government overreach.
Republicans of good conscience, Democrats of good conscience, independents of good conscience — especially those of us who are white — do what’s right and oppose this bill in the name of “voter integrity.”
Jack Hill, Waco
Broadband help
Cable providers have long worked to help close the digital divide so that all can attend school, work, access health care, etc., no matter where they live. But we cannot achieve this goal alone.
The Texas Cable Association and Texas cable companies are committed to work with Gov. Abbott and legislators to expand broadband access across Texas. To do this, certain roadblocks must be removed to make deployment more efficient and affordable.
Gaining access to certain utility poles — the state’s communications infrastructure backbone in rural areas — is a huge obstacle we face in order to serve new areas. The process to attach broadband equipment to these poles can be complex and costly.
House Bill 1505 by Rep. Chris Paddie would streamline processes, reduce delays and rein in excessive costs. Passage would help achieve the ultimate goal — helping rural Texans who need and are waiting for broadband access.
Walt Baum, Austin
Editor’s note: Baum is president of the Texas Cable Association.