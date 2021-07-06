LETTERS: Building a wall, instead of fixing the grid

Unreliable grid
We have been repeatedly told that our electric grid was built for summers. It was only the beginning of June and ERCOT was already asking us to conserve. We had the deep freeze and now we have the deep heat. Finger-pointing abounds around Austin. The Legislature passed something, but the only guarantee is higher utility bills for you. Transmission grids from West Texas are rated at 18,500 megawatts, but wind energy produces 20,000 megawatts. Due to technical constraints, grid officials must limit power through those lines to less than 12,000 megawatts. The rapid growth of Texas renewable energy has outstripped the capacity of transmission lines. Those transmission lines have not been upgraded since 2014. How many lives could have been saved using that wind power energy during the February snowpocalypse? ERCOT wanted a week of conservation, saying some producers were offline, but was not sure who was offline and had no idea when they would be back online.
Someone recently said that we can fly electric helicopters on Mars, but we can’t use dryers in Texas. This is because scientists are in charge on Mars, but Republicans are in charge in Texas. Now our great governor says, “The energy grid in Texas is better today than it’s ever been.” Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Reliable? What an oxymoron!
Pamela Neal, Temple
* * *
On Friday my friend and I drove to Temple to visit a friend. Upon our return about 2:30 p.m. we found our electricity was off. We don’t know how long the power had been off. The electricity was restored about midnight. Several of our Hewitt neighbors were also affected by this loss of power.
That evening was relatively cool, in the 80s.
What if the temperature had been in the 90s or 100s, like normal Texas summers? The results could have been quite different.
What happened in the 2021 winter storm is doomed to happen again. If the loss of power happens in the summer, the result will be catastrophic.
There is no excuse for the Texas governor to redirect tax dollars to build a wall on the southern border instead of providing a solution for the Texas electrical grid. Consideration should be given to return to the greater, more reliable, USA grid.
Sharon Chandler, Hewitt
Protect voting
Our democracy should protect the freedom to vote for people with disabilities and older voters who vote by mail. Some elected officials are trying to pass bills that would make the vote-by-mail process more difficult. It is already harder to qualify to vote by mail in Texas than in most other states.
Filling out the vote-by-mail application is complicated. Figuring out the confusing instructions written on the ballot return envelopes is already hard. Now they want to pass a bill requiring even more voter identification information on the crowded vote-by-mail application and the ballot envelopes. Are they purposely trying to have vote-by-mail ballots rejected?
Texas is one of the few states that does not allow voters to correct or “cure” any unintended mistakes before the vote-by-mail ballot is rejected. Many voters are left wondering “did my vote-by-mail ballot count?”
In our democracy, vote-by-mail voters should have an equal voice in every election.
Thomas Hanson, Bynum