LETTERS: Busing immigrants saves Texas money; Queen tribute; 9/11 poem

Immigration costs

Donna Hughlett recently wrote that the $12 million spent shipping illegals allies to other states would help for pay increases for teachers [Letters, Sept. 8]. She is correct in that that would certainly help a selected few. However busing the thousands of illegals aliens to sanctuary cites like Chicago and Washington D.C. relieves all of us in Texas having to house, feed, educate and provide health care for them — which certainly would cost millions more.

In addition, Gov. Abbott’s action has brought to the forefront the issue of illegals flooding our state and our country. It’s about time that governors and mayors in these locations get a small taste of what is happening to us every day since Biden took office. Biden and his minions tell us the border is secure and the illegal alien surge is made up.

Finally, if other communities get to see firsthand and understand the impact illegals have on us, they might wake up and demand Biden secure our borders.

Michael Braden, Crawford

Duty above all

Queen Elizabeth II has passed. While l am not an Anglophile, nor admire royalty, l did have an admiration for her. She was queen for longer than most of us have been alive anywhere. She fulfilled her promise to her country made as a young lady before ascending the throne. It was her credo for her entire life: No matter what event she had to endure, sadness or personal loss, she did her job for her country and people and did so graciously — a remarkable and somewhat old fashioned characteristic.

When l saw one of the last pictures of her welcoming the newest prime minister, I saw a genuine smile reflected in her eyes and over the rest of her face. It was not perfunctory or business as usual, I thought she appeared really happy. Reading of her death a day or two later, l was not as surprised because l thought she had given herself permission to pass. She was tired, but most importantly she knew other people were willing, ready and capable to do the job she had sworn to do.

That had been her mantra in life, her mission to “carry on” and serve her country and people — no matter what else — and she did it.

Nancy Marquis, Waco

21 years ago

What do you do

When a storm is coming?

How much do you prepare?

Most people do nothing

And take their chances.

I wonder how much they really care.

‘Cause nature is no

Respecter of persons.

A calamity can happen anywhere,

Any place, any time.

Has one happened to you?

Sometimes, life doesn’t seem fair.

But, 21 years ago

On that date known as 9/11,

Events occurred greater than a storm.

3,000 souls were lost

Because of a terrorist group,

And our nation should continue to mourn.

Ben Hagins, Woodway