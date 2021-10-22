LETTERS: BYU fans get warm welcome in Waco

Rob Jensen, a fan from Frisco, was told by a Baylor University administrator that having BYU there was “a blessing.”

BYU fans rarely hear an invocation anywhere but a home game; however, a Baylor faculty member offered a sincere and heartfelt petition offering thanks for BYU’s new membership and a reminder to everyone that, though it was a competition, it was between friends. A rousing “amen” echoed throughout the full stadium.

During one timeout, Baylor President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone and Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades welcomed Dr. Worthen and AD Holmoe out onto the field for a formal welcome to the conference. Fans throughout applauded and cheered regardless of their spirit shirt color.

A Baylor player remarked on the postgame radio show that the BYU players played with integrity — hard but clean. He found it “refreshing.” Amazingly, there were very few penalties on either side of the line throughout the contest.

Walking around the concourse, waiting in refreshment lines or queued up for the restroom, BYU fans were constantly asked where they came from, how far they had driven or flown, and were given numerous recommendations for the best places to catch dinner on the way home.