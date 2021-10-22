LETTERS: BYU fans get warm welcome in Waco

Welcoming BYU
Brigham Young University has a large fan base that follows its teams from venue to venue around the country. Decked out in the newest spirit gear, there are always “interesting” interactions with the home fans on any given day.
Saturday, Oct. 16, was one such day as the Baylor Bears hosted the BYU Cougars in Waco.
The sky was Brigham Young blue, but unfortunately, the playing field was very much Baylor green, as the Cougars were figuratively “mauled” by the Bears on the scoreboard. But most BYU fans — and they filled a good one-third of the stadium — left feeling a new camaraderie and respect for the Big 12 team from Waco.
From the beginning, Baylor brought out its marquee display of friendship and fellowship. Starting with an honored place in the morning Homecoming parade, BYU President Dr. Kevin Worthen and Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe were treated to applause all along the route. A number of professional and homemade signs dotted the landscape welcoming the Cougars to the Big 12 Conference.
Rob Jensen, a fan from Frisco, was told by a Baylor University administrator that having BYU there was “a blessing.”
BYU fans rarely hear an invocation anywhere but a home game; however, a Baylor faculty member offered a sincere and heartfelt petition offering thanks for BYU’s new membership and a reminder to everyone that, though it was a competition, it was between friends. A rousing “amen” echoed throughout the full stadium.
During one timeout, Baylor President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone and Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades welcomed Dr. Worthen and AD Holmoe out onto the field for a formal welcome to the conference. Fans throughout applauded and cheered regardless of their spirit shirt color.
A Baylor player remarked on the postgame radio show that the BYU players played with integrity — hard but clean. He found it “refreshing.” Amazingly, there were very few penalties on either side of the line throughout the contest.
Walking around the concourse, waiting in refreshment lines or queued up for the restroom, BYU fans were constantly asked where they came from, how far they had driven or flown, and were given numerous recommendations for the best places to catch dinner on the way home.
It was yet another example of how organizations that are based in a strong faith tradition value positive relationships more than the scoreboard and camaraderie over competition.
Shauna Erickson, Frisco
Scouting roads
I am a Scout from Troop 308 here in town. I am writing to raise awareness of a problem in Waco. The bumpy and horrible roads in Waco come at a bad time when more people are coming to Waco than ever before. Every time my family and I go downtown it is like a roller coaster that isn’t safe. I would love to see the Waco city government make roads more of a priority in the future.
Aidan Russell, Waco