LETTERS: Calling all pro-life Democrats

Pro-life ember
Is there still a pro-life ember burning within the national Democratic Party?
Challenges to abortion seemed a thing of the past when the last openly pro-life Democratic Congressman, Dan Lupinski of Illinois, lost his primary challenge to the progressive/socialist wing of the party.
But remember, Smokey Bear urged caution when putting out a powerful fire.
On Dec. 9, Tulsi Gabbard, Democratic Congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 Democratic primary presidential candidate, introduced a bill strengthening health care protections for babies born alive during an attempted abortion. The bill is nearly identical to the one introduced by congressional Republicans in 2020 and defeated each time under the iron-hand leadership of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Gabbard also strayed away from Democratic Party orthodoxy in the presidential primary by advocating abortion restrictions during the third trimester of pregnancy. The party establishment and other presidential candidates struck back hard at her.
Congressional elections show that Gabbard’s backing away from pro-abortion extremism may be the better path for her party. In the 2020 elections, congressional Democrats lost 13 seats rather than picking up 10 seats from Republicans as the media consensus had predicted.
To Democratic readers troubled by the thought of a million abortions each year, there is a group named Democrats for Life of America (democratsforlife.org) that welcomes you. And there is a local group named Pro-Life Waco that also welcomes you.
John Pisciotta, Waco
Foster a pet
The number of new animals entering the Humane Society of Central Texas is way up, and adoption numbers are way down. Animals will be euthanized by the holidays if we don't get community support quickly.
Please help us by taking part in Foster Festivus. Our goal is for every shelter animal to get into loving foster homes by Dec. 23. People can come in from 3 to 5 p.m. any day, no appointment necessary, to pick up a foster animal. They must bring everyone from their household and their own pets to the meet-and-greet so we can make sure it's a good match.
We would appreciate your help in saving the lives of every animal at the Waco Animal Shelter because every animal deserves a chance.
Paula Rivadeneira, Waco
End of snow?
In 2014, The New York Times announced “The End of Snow.” Earlier, in 2006, the Times predicted “endless summer.” In March 2000, the British newspaper The Independent declared “Snowfalls are now just a thing of the past.”
Tomorrow, Dec. 16, winter storm Gail is going to hit the Northeastern U.S. and dump as much as a foot of snow on New York City. Apparently, Gail didn’t get the memo.
When that storm hits, how many people in that region will heat their homes with solar panels and wind turbines? Solar panels don’t work very well when they are covered by snow and wind turbines shut down if the wind reaches 55 miles per hour. Backup batteries only last a few hours and who has one? A battery the size of a battleship wouldn’t be enough to power Waco, much less New York City.
Unless we want to cut down trees and burn wood in our fireplaces, fossil fuels, at some point, will be burned, either to produce heat directly, or to make electricity.
Fossil fuels make it possible for people to survive the winters in Minnesota and the summers in Waco.
David B. Anderson, Waco
