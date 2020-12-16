LETTERS: Calling all pro-life Democrats

To Democratic readers troubled by the thought of a million abortions each year, there is a group named Democrats for Life of America (democratsforlife.org) that welcomes you. And there is a local group named Pro-Life Waco that also welcomes you.

John Pisciotta, Waco

Foster a pet

The number of new animals entering the Humane Society of Central Texas is way up, and adoption numbers are way down. Animals will be euthanized by the holidays if we don't get community support quickly.

Please help us by taking part in Foster Festivus. Our goal is for every shelter animal to get into loving foster homes by Dec. 23. People can come in from 3 to 5 p.m. any day, no appointment necessary, to pick up a foster animal. They must bring everyone from their household and their own pets to the meet-and-greet so we can make sure it's a good match.

We would appreciate your help in saving the lives of every animal at the Waco Animal Shelter because every animal deserves a chance.

Paula Rivadeneira, Waco

End of snow?