Lots welcome

Home lots are needed in Waco and the 151-lot development plan adjacent to northern Cameron Park delivers. First, by doubling the lot density of any area adjacent to the development by using near-minimum lot sizes allowed by city code to maximize the quantity of lots possible, the developer maximized much-needed home quantity build potential for Waco.

Second, as an engineer who talked to concerned property owners adjacent to the development and then met with an experienced, skilled city water runoff engineer, I was comforted to see how the developer addressed the difficult sloped topography of the area and water runoff change potential by significantly re-contouring the development, providing the minimum green space and water collection ponds needed for runoff flow rate restriction.

Third, with adjacent property owners very concerned about the lack of parking within the earlier PUD development plan and the potential for parking overflow to existing properties, the developer wisely abandoned the PUD plan and created a standard R-1B development with significantly increased parking potential.

The developer should be commended for providing the maximum lot quantity possible for Waco, while still meeting minimum water flow rate restriction and lot size on this irregular, multi-sloped site, and for the safety-conscious street design which inhibits potential speeding drivers.

Steve O’Connor, Waco

Dad deserving

Being raised in Waco, and as local homeowners and taxpayers, we were pleased to learn from a July 19 article, “Community offers up Hispanic names,” that the South Waco community has been meeting with Turner Brothers Development to discuss naming streets in the Floyd Casey Stadium redevelopment site after some of its local community leaders. We’re honored that Sustaita was among one of the suggested names, along with several other worthy Latino leaders who have positively impacted the Waco community.

Our father, Manuel Sustaita, grew up in South Waco and dedicated his life to bettering the community and quality of life through various projects. Among them, he was co-founder of the first Central Texas bilingual newspaper El Tiempo, co-founder of the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and he played an instrumental role in saving the Waco Veterans Affairs Medical Center from closing. He was also one of the early pioneers of the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC), which continues today as the leading Hispanic business organization in Texas.

Perhaps the biggest legacy that our father left for his beloved hometown was the iconic Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which he fundraised for ten years to build and inaugurate in 2004.

While we no longer reside in Waco, we still have homes there and continue to support the causes that our father cared so deeply about through the Waco Foundation’s Manuel Sustaita Memorial Fund, which is being used to grant college scholarships to students who will be or are already attending McLennan Community College.

We hope the city of Waco will honor our father and other local leaders who have helped to inspire a new generation of leadership for the community.

Angela Sustaita-Ruiz,

Miami, Fla.

Melissa Sustaita Acosta, Austin