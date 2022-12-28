LETTERS: Cameron Park Zoo wouldn't be a gem without Zoological Society

Zoo Society cares

When I moved to Waco nearly 30 years ago, I quickly found the Cameron Park Zoo and, like many, began making lifelong memories at this attraction. It was in the treetops on the pavilion where my now 27-year-old son, Jake, took his first steps at his first birthday party. It is a meaningful part of my life and our community. However, these memories would not be possible without the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society, the fundraising and programming backbone of our beloved zoo.

Since Cameron Park Zoo opened, the Society has contributed more than $11.5 million, covering costs related to animal care and enrichment, conservation and research, and travel and training for staff. That includes $1.2 million in marketing and advertising for the zoo.

As a former chamber of commerce chairperson, I have firsthand knowledge of the importance of advertising, which helps attract families, tourists and businesses to our great city. The zoo is a great recruitment tool for local businesses and helps bring outside talent to the area. I couldn’t imagine the zoo without the Zoological Society. It keeps the focus on the future, working toward expanding, enhancing and improving Cameron Park Zoo.

Through fundraising, the society enables the zoo to flourish while providing relief to taxpayers and their pocketbooks.

I am proud to have watched our beloved zoo grow as a volunteer, then a member of the society’s board for nine years, including one year as president. Throughout that time, I have seen the tremendous impact both have had on our region.

Now, as we approach the 30th anniversary of Cameron Park Zoo, we need to ensure the zoo continues operating with the Society and the city in tandem to make sure the community gets the most out of this outdoor gem.

Loren Schwartz, Waco

Gov. Grinch

When reading about Gov. Greg Abbott directing the dumping of homeless migrant families on the frozen streets of Washington, D.C. — on Christmas Eve, no less — one wonders about the supposed Christian value system of our governor and his supporters.

William Phillipson, Waco

They said it

I submit for your perusal two important quotes:

The first by John Adams: “Our Constitution was made for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

The second is by Ronald Reagan: “Without God, democracy will not and cannot long endure.”

Just maybe something we should have seriously on our mind.

Bill Calvert, Waco

Cobalt & Congo

How many more articles do I have to read in the Waco Trib from some doctor who pretends to be a climate expert? He even mentions electric vehicles. Cobalt, very key for electric vehicles in many cases comes from the Congo. Who mines this? It is children? Does he not care about children of color a half a world away working for a dollar a day?

Why does he leave this key and terrible point out of his diatribes? What happens in cold weather when trying to charge an electric car? Is he afraid of giving the whole story?

Bob Ammon, Waco