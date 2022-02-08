LETTERS: Carson a better choice than Sessions; suggestions for Waco improvements

Carson said, “My policy positions are grounded in my Christian, conservative values.” She is a strong supporter of border security, lower taxes and opposes critical race theory.

Her website proclaims, “Pro-life values extend from conception to natural death. The sanctity of life must be guarded and protected.” She has promised to co-sponsor H.R. 1011, the Life at Conception Act, if elected to Congress.

Carson, her husband Charlie and special needs son Caleb live on a small ranch in the Davy Crockett National Forest, in the eastern part of District 17.

Please join us in voting for Paulette Carson, a grassroots Republican who will always remember who she represents — taxpaying citizens.

Warren Fain, Waco

What Waco needs

Waco needs more than one Target store. One is not working.

We also need a Trader Joe’s and a Whole Foods Market since we are halfway between Austin and Dallas. They have both. We are a college town, Magnolia is here and Waco is booming. I have written to both of them. We need more choices.