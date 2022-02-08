LETTERS: Carson a better choice than Sessions; suggestions for Waco improvements

Carson for Congress
Our organization, Citizens for Pro-Life Action, voted unanimously to endorse Paulette Carson in the Republican primary contest for U.S. Representative in Congressional District 17.
The incumbent, Rep. Pete Sessions, has fallen short of genuine pro-life and conservative commitments. He continues to endorse liberal Republicans, some whom are supporters of abortion and Roe v. Wade. Sessions has also voted to increase the national debt without any spending caps. Carson will reverse those votes and endorsement policies.
When our steering committee interviewed Carson, we were impressed with her Christian and pro-life convictions. She eagerly, without hesitation, signed the “pro-life pledge,” promising never to vote for or endorse any candidate for public office who embraces a pro-choice/pro-abortion public policy position. Sessions refused to take the pro-life pledge.
Her background in business includes an undergraduate degree in business from Stephen F. Austin University. After a successful career in international business with Brown & Root Inc., and other associated companies, she has been active in Republican women’s federated groups in several counties and in lobbying the state legislature.
Paulette founded Beautiful Gate Translations 19 years ago, using her business experience in Eastern Europe to help produce Christian media in Eastern European languages.
Carson said, “My policy positions are grounded in my Christian, conservative values.” She is a strong supporter of border security, lower taxes and opposes critical race theory.
Her website proclaims, “Pro-life values extend from conception to natural death. The sanctity of life must be guarded and protected.” She has promised to co-sponsor H.R. 1011, the Life at Conception Act, if elected to Congress.
Carson, her husband Charlie and special needs son Caleb live on a small ranch in the Davy Crockett National Forest, in the eastern part of District 17.
Please join us in voting for Paulette Carson, a grassroots Republican who will always remember who she represents — taxpaying citizens.
Warren Fain, Waco
What Waco needs
Waco needs more than one Target store. One is not working.
We also need a Trader Joe’s and a Whole Foods Market since we are halfway between Austin and Dallas. They have both. We are a college town, Magnolia is here and Waco is booming. I have written to both of them. We need more choices.
The Central Texas Marketplace needs to resurface the rest of its parking lot. There are a lot of potholes. At all the entrances/exits, all the landscaping is trashy and an eyesore. It should be inviting. Near the entrance from the I-35 feeder, the cement is all cracked up. It needs to be leveled and blacktopped. It needs re-landscaping and all other areas in the entire mall need to be refreshed.