Lifeline for Iran

Giving ransom to a country that supports terrorism in the Middle East is not an American value. By providing $6 billion to the Islamic Republic of Iran for the exchange of prisoners, we are giving a lifeline to the rogue regime that was struggling to stay alive.

It is a dichotomy that for the mutilation of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Arabian embassy in Istanbul we reprimanded the Saudi Arabian kingdom, but we rewarded a regime that has hanged, raped, tortured, maimed and blinded its citizens for protesting against tyranny.

The majority of Iranians inside Iran and out respect the American values of freedom and human rights. Why don’t we respect our own values vis-a-vis the Iranian people?

H. Seirafi, Waco

Not a fan

Biden is responsible for the economic destruction of America.

See the facts:

His massive spending and borrowing in the Inflation Reduction Act.

His massive spending, causing inflation to explode.

His massive attack on energy, doubling the cost of gasoline used to deliver items we need.

Massive invasion of illegal migrants, driving up the cost of education, housing and medical expenses.

Massive giveaways like student loan forgiveness.

Massive increases in government regulations, causing businesses billions and raising costs to consumers.

Wasteful spending to convert to green energy that has failed.

Wasteful invasion of illegal migrants driving up taxes and social spending.

James Burroughs, Waco

Citizen spirit

On Aug. 16 around 1:15 p.m., l was driving on Highway 84 toward Hewitt when l almost ran into a broken ceiling fan blade pointing skyward in the right lane, parallel to Austin Closs. The fan could have done major damage to the undercarriage of any vehicle, let alone a small one like mine.

I stopped on the shoulder and drove backward towards the fan. Several vehicles large and small just drove around it traveling on their way until a white business pickup with sheets of glass supported in the bed. Without any hesitation a young man got out and picked up the fan and a broken sheet of plywood, carrying them off the road and shoulder. Traffic was blocked but this knight successfully finished his mission.

Problem solved and potential accident averted. I called out to him, thanking him; he waved. As a mother and grandmother, l thought of how his family had taught him well. As an anonymous stranger, l was proud of him. This letter is to tell his employer, the young man and the rest of Waco of what he did, and to keep this spirit alive.

Nancy Marquis, Waco

Crusty Collins

I enjoyed reading your “nice” story Friday morning about the reopening of Ruth Collins Residence Hall, or, as your article states, Crusty Collins. Many of my generation knew it as Ruthie’s Butt Hut. Good to know that the Baylor Bubble is still alive.

Mark Miller, Woodway

Credibility gap

Lawyer escapes justice in McLennan County? Apparently the testimony of Waco police has no credibility with juries.

John Cawthron, McGregor