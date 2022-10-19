LETTERS: Catholics help expectant mothers, The Griddle and more bike madness

Catholics help

So many bullets were directed at the pro-life movement by Robert Aguilar’s letter of Oct. 16. I will respond to just one charge: that Catholics are AWOL when it comes to helping pregnant moms in need. Aguilar claims “bishops are partying” over the demise of Roe v. Wade. I have a hard time imagining my Bishop Joe Vásquez of the Austin Diocese partying.

The Diocese of Austin does a lot directly under the diocese umbrella. The Gabriel Project operates at the parish level to help moms with their pregnancies. The Rachel Project offers weekend retreats for abortion healing to moms who have gone through abortions. (Abortion providers and supporters do virtually nothing in this area because they do not believe post-abortion suffering is real.)

Anticipating the possible end to Roe v. Wade, in 2020 Catholic Bishops nationally launched “Walking with Moms in Need.” This is delivered by parishes like my own, St. Mary’s in Waco.

Outside of the diocese formal structure, Catholics have launched and lead remarkable pregnancy support centers. In Austin, Catholics have created the John Paul II Life Center and Annunciation Maternity Home.

Waco’s leading support outreach, Care Net Pregnancy Center of Central Texas, has been led by Protestants. Happily, Christians of different traditions work together in Waco to serve pregnant moms. So, Catholics serve at Care Net and provide financial support. Many Catholics were among the 1,100 attending Care Net’s amazing fundraising banquet on Sept. 20.

Oh yes, the international Catholic organization, Knights of Columbus, raises money for sonogram units. Care Net was the recipient of a sonogram gift under the leadership of the Knights of Columbus Council of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Hewitt.

I could go on with more examples of Catholic support of pregnant women. And we will build on our achievements.

The demise of Roe has forced abortion supporters to go beyond chanting slogans, such as “my body, my choice.” They have to engage in public discourse. When abortion defenders enter civic conversation, many like Aguilar do not move the needle on the truth-o-meter.

John Pisciotta, Waco

Griddle feedback

In reply to Mike Blaskiewicz’s letter regarding The Griddle, a friend of mine has let me know that The Griddle was located at 1500 S. Valley Mills Drive. His source was “A Pictorial History of Waco, Volume 2”.

Gloria Gauntt, Waco

***

I’m replying to the letter from Mike Blaskiewicz in Sunday’s paper. I remember going to a restaurant many years ago that I believe was called The Griddle. It was on South Valley Mills Drive, somewhere near where Little Caesars is now. I can’t really describe it other than it was not a large place and we enjoyed breakfast there.

Emily Bohn, Waco

Bicycle madness

I’d like to add some comments to the Oct. 9 letter from Karen Lane about bike riders. I was on a road in Waco with a marked bike lane. There was an elderly man riding his bike — going the wrong way. He was facing the oncoming traffic. Oh, and he was looking at his cell phone while he was riding. It scared me, not so much for him, but for what damage he could cause to others. This has got to stop — and soon.

Patty Graygo, Hewitt