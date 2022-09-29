LETTERS: Cats are a growing problem in Waco

Cat problem

I am heavily involved in our community as the executive director for a nonprofit called Group W Bench Litter Patrol. I also sit on the board of directors for Keep Waco Beautiful. I fully believe in working as a community to help make our city a wonderful place to live. Although there are many things I feel passionately about when it comes to changes I would like to see in Waco, I write today about one issue that has become extremely prevalent in my neighborhood — and that is what I see with people and their pets.

The amount of abuse and neglect I see every day in my neighborhood is astonishing. Dogs freely roaming around, tearing up things in people’s yards, getting hit by cars. Constant barking while I try to work from home and have meetings. Dogs chained up on front porches with short leashes and no adequate love or care. Stray cats are everywhere. My neighbor now has started to breed her cats and just releases the kittens into the neighborhood. I’ve seen dozens of dead kittens and cats in just the last 2 months.

I’ve called animal control and it really seems like they do the bare minimum. I was told there is nothing they can do about the breeding of cats and releasing them into the neighborhood. This affects all of us. To say I am disappointed with animal control is an understatement. They reluctantly call me back after I leave them multiple voicemails and then expect me to gather evidence of everything to send to them just for them to go and ask the owner to please stop.

I’ve personally witnessed my neighbors being warned multiple times about leaving their dog in the Texas heat with no food or water, without ever filing a citation. The city ordinance states that pets must be spayed and neutered, but animal control told me that it doesn’t apply to cats. How can that be? How can people continuously let their animals become pregnant and birth kittens just to be slaughtered in the streets? Not to mention the environmental impact stray cats have. Declining bird populations are just one instance of the nuisances strays can cause. Surely we are better than this. Surely if there isn’t an ordinance requiring people to have their cats fixed, then there should be.

I am an animal lover and I care deeply about all life in our community. I am at my wits’ end with the lack of basic decency animals are afforded in this city. It is affecting my work and life, and I cannot be the only one. I implore you to hear my plea, and understand this affects us all. We must demand better accountability from our city, our neighbors and our municipal agencies. Thank you for your time, and I sincerely hope you hear my words.

David Achterhof, Waco