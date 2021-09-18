LETTERS: Centenarian offers advice for the unvaccinated

Centenarian speaks

I am 102 years old and almost 103. Wondering how I got this letter out? Thank Siri.

If I have to go to the hospital, do you think there are resources to treat me in the current situation? We all know the answer is no. We have put our wonderful medical workers in the terrible position to make many choices like this — choices they never dreamed they would have to make. We also expose them daily to a deadly virus and to the trauma of unnecessary, horrific deaths over and over.

This letter is not for me but is for others who are younger (that's everyone!) and desperately need medical care. It is directed to people who think they know better than scientists and medical professionals. Those of you who are physically able to take the vaccine and/or wear a mask (98%+ of us) and who have refused to do so: Don’t go get care from scientifically trained medical professionals. You wouldn’t listen in the face of a deadly worldwide pandemic, so don’t ask for their help now. You are taking up space so that those injured in car accidents or who have heart attacks can’t get care and those in need of surgery mainly cannot have it.