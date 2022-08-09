LETTERS: Cherry's column on Griner steps it up a notch

Griner’s saga

Brice Cherry’s opinion in regard to Brittney Griner is just one more opinion, and just because he writes for the Trib doesn’t make it any more notable, reliable, commendable or creditable. It is still just an opinion. Of the thousands of Facebook posts I’ve scanned from all over this nation concerning that subject, at least 99% do not share his opinion.

Billy Tom Curry, Mart

***

Brice Cherry, you are, without doubt, my all-time favorite journalist! During sports season, I revel in your perception and wit. Sunday’s column about Brittney Griner further solidified my admiration of you. Thank you for each and every word about Griner and for the overall tenor of the column and the truth you conveyed.

I feel certain you don’t write in order to receive accolades, and that is the number one reason I admire you.

Cyndi Snokhous, China Spring

***

I’ve known for a long time that Brice Cherry is a really good writer, but with his Sunday column on Brittney Griner’s situation, oh my — Brice has stepped it up a notch or two. Brice presented facts and defended them logically, but he also wrote forcefully from the heart. I think he is spot-on correct. This is elite journalism, and should be required reading for anyone wishing to become a better human being. Thank you, Brice. Thank you, Trib.

Jimmy King, Waco

Mixed blessing

My mother’s family came from England, Ireland and Wales, initially landing on Cape Cod in 1632. My dad’s family came from Sweden around the turn of the 20th century.

I believe we on planet Earth are one family — certainly like many families with branches who like and don’t like each other and don’t get along. But after reading the piece by S.E. Cupp on Viktor Orban, l feel compelled to say some of the most beautiful and intelligent people whom l have observed during my life have been “mixed race.” I am tired of reading all the propaganda of “pure” races, no matter which race.

I firmly believe we humans must make a determined effort to focus on who created us and on the Golden Rule. I still have problems when some people are not nice to me and who happen to be different than me, but l really try to think of a real reason behind that behavior other than our overt appearance. We need to do better.

Nancy Marquis, Waco

No representation

I read an article recently quoting State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson stating that his constituents are “pro-life.” That is just one of a number of reasons our democracy is slipping away.

I would like to remind him that he represents the entire district, even people that did not vote for him, and that he should be considering all of his district’s voices, voices where a majority does not feel a total ban on abortions is responsible or reasonable.

Representing the few at the expense of the many does not get you reelected, even in an overly gerrymandered state.

Shelby Weber, Waco