Parent power

Gov. Greg Abbott recently said in his State of the State address that parents need to have access to curriculum and what children are being taught in schools. He’s going on the assumption that you, the parents, do not have access now.

He’s lying in that regard. You do have access. You can go to teksresourcesystem.net and click on “parent/guest access” to see the standards we are required to teach. If you’re wondering why teachers have a login, it’s to see the pacing guides and to bookmark the standards that we frequently need to reference.

You also have access to us teachers. We will do our best to get back to you in a timely manner and help you with whatever questions you have. As for curriculum, Pearson is one of the biggest players in Texas, along with McGraw-Hill, so you can do a quick Google search for their contact details and reach out to them if you have specific curriculum questions.

Gov. Abbott also promotes school choice, which is to say that funding can go to non-public schools that may not be held to the same standards, meaning they are not required to teach the standards that public schools are bound to.

The better option is to fully fund public schools. If non-public schools are to receive federal dollars, they need to be held to the same standards that we are held to.

Jake Myers, Robinson

Can of worms in CSChina Spring ISD’s potential four-day week shift has left many parents in an impossible situation.

Some of this understandable worry and frustration has been destructively launched as vitriol toward teachers. To China Spring teachers: you are seen. You are overworked, underpaid and some would lay the blame at your feet. To everyone else: If the options are do nothing and continue to lose those who make education possible, or try something else, what’s China Spring supposed to do?

I could remind everyone voters overwhelmingly rejected a modest tax increase to help retain teachers. But also, seismic shifts like this don’t happen overnight. China Spring’s woes didn’t start this past calendar year. The four-day week is the conclusion of decades of bad state-level policies. I can’t outline my argument in just a few words here. To start, I suggest reading Texas Monthly’s current cover article, “The Campaign to Sabotage Texas’s Public Schools.” It’s heartbreaking and eye opening and opens a can of worms to systemic educational issues.

And it sucks. It sucks bad state policies have created the scenario China Spring is living now. It sucks these policies leave China Spring with precious few options. And it sucks all of this anger and frustration is misplaced in the most predictable ways.

What might happen if people used the energy of their anger to look into the policies which led us here? I fear that might be asking too much. Immediately, people fall into their partisan tribal mindsets where it is more important to win than to solve problems.

I would do anything for my kids’ education, including looking at messy facts that don’t fit the narrative I want to read.

Liz Mitchell, Waco