LETTERS: Church-state separation recedes; Kiddieland is a new eyesore

I love how Pete Commander [Letters, July 6] complained of fellow citizens misquoting and pointing out that Pam Neal supposedly didn’t read the Constitution because she wrote “the” instead of “an,” while in the very same letter Pete commits a greater misquoting offense.

First, the difference between “the” and “an” is important, it is a “misquote” in the most minuscule way. “The” is used when talking about a specific noun and “an” is used when talking about a noun in general, meaning an establishment of any religion. So, I do believe the writers of the Constitution used “an” intentionally and I don’t think that her small error takes away from the meaning or intent.

Second, Thomas Jefferson never said “that the wall between the government should be one-way.” I would suggest Commander search the letter Thomas Jefferson wrote to the Danbury Baptists because it only says “building a wall of separation between Church & State.” The one-way wall part was actually stated by Rafael Cruz when “interpreting” the letter by Thomas Jefferson. For the record, Cruz was way off the mark and his wishful thinking about what Jefferson really meant does not make it true.

Our founders wanted to escape the religious rule of England — they wanted a government that was secular to allow all citizens to follow or not follow whatever god or gods they chose and not have to fear persecution by that government. Christians were the persecuted ones in England so when the founders wrote all our founding documents, they could have easily stated that this is a Christian nation and all laws should adhere to the teachings of Jesus Christ, etc. But they did not — they made sure that no religion should be favored, nor any laws be based upon any religious beliefs.

Yet here in the land of the free, the evangelical Taliban is taking over and forcing everyone to live according to their so called “morals,” which are severely lacking. Freedom from religion is freedom of religion.

Shelby Weber, Waco

I travel quite often by the old Kiddieland park site, which now is just a big eyesore.

Nothing has been done to the property except to tear down everything and leave piles of rubble, which they have tried to hide behind green covered fencing. When the wind blows, these covers are blown off and crews can be seen putting it back up. Nothing is being done there. Is anything ever going to be done? Are we going to be left with just another eyesore in the city?

I guess they could eventually clean it up, pave it over for parking for the fairgrounds. Before it became rubble, it was nice to drive by and remember fondly the good times had there. Now it is just an eyesore.

Omalene Garon, Waco

Editor’s note: At last report, the Lions Club, the city and a citizens’ committee are in the planning stages of charting a path to revitalization at Kiddieland. Auctions have been held to raise money and the city has pledged $2 million to the project.

Reading the final installment of “Top of the Class” honorees, Texas A&M University must have had a powerful and effective spiel urging these various local high schools’ graduating seniors to attend. Out of 13 seniors, six have made plans to attend and none to study agronomy.

The times, they are a changing. Bravo!

Nancy Marquis, Waco