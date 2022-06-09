LETTERS: Citizens, pick three reforms to consider

Pick three

In light of the Uvalde massacre and too many others, I request that our legislature and governor make it a high priority to reduce the chance of mass killings by guns in Texas. In this democratic republic, our government representatives should reflect the views of most of our citizens, and to that end, our representatives need to hear from us that this is a priority. To give our elected officials a sense of what the majority of Texans believe is needed, we the citizens should propose solutions for our representatives to consider and act upon.

That said, I respectfully request that of the many laws that could reduce the violence, individual citizens decide on the top three changes to the law that he or she thinks would best reduce the chance of future gun massacres and submit those three to our legislators and government leaders for their consideration and action. To make this workable, limit the submissions to only three, succinctly stated, so that our elected officials can gain a sense of what legislative action would likely be supported by a majority of Texans.

For my location, those representatives are District 56 State Rep. Doc Anderson, District 22 State Sen. Brian Birdwell and District 17 U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions.

Ottis Foster, McGregor

Practical solutions

Practical solutions are needed to curtail gun related crime. We should abandon attempts to restrict law-abiding citizens from owning and using guns.

We should have compassion for the victims of gun crimes, not the criminals. Any crime committed with a firearm should have a mandatory 10-year sentence without parole. A second offense should have a mandatory “life sentence” without parole.

Comprehensive background investigations should be required to purchase guns and ammunition. These investigations should be conducted by a non-government entity.

The purchase and ownership of firearms should be limited to people over the age of 21. Most teens are not responsible enough to own and use guns. Teenagers should only have access to firearms provided by their parents or guardians. Parents and guardians should be legally responsible for any crimes or injuries and all liabilities related to the use of firearms provided to people under the age of 21. Persons in the military or members of law enforcement under 21 can be exempt.

The Health Information and Portability and Accountability Act and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act should be amended to allow the sharing of information among law enforcement, education and public safety agencies. Students and members of the public exhibiting serious mental and behavioral problems should be kept under a higher level of scrutiny, under the guidance of a court. It may be necessary to create a special court to process anyone subjected to “red flag” laws. Parents should be involved with this process when it involves a minor. Severe penalties for the unauthorized release of private information by members of those agencies should prevent misuse of that access.

I am a gun owner who has used a firearm to defend my family and property after law enforcement refused to do so. We cannot trust the government or law enforcement officials to protect our safety. We need our guns. I realize that these suggestions require many concessions from gun rights supporters, but we must keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the criminally insane.

Bobby Jack Blain,

Woodway