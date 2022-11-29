LETTERS: City gunshot detectors only on the fringe of where guns are being fired

Gunshot proximity

Last week, the Trib reported that Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian had decided to put sound (gunshot) detectors in the Brook Oaks neighborhood, Carver neighborhood and part of the Sanger Heights neighborhood because of the amount of gunfire that needs to be detected, and to aid in apprehending the shooters. The map on Page A1 that accompanies the article shows where the detectors will be located and their coverage.

Then, I opened the paper and the continued article has a map showing where the gunfire actually is and the article goes on to explain the worst gunfire is in neither of the areas where the detectors will go. It appears to be in Brookview neighborhood.

So, I asked myself, why show where the gunfire is and also show that the detectors are not in that area? My only conclusion was that the city is implying something — something that I don’t want to honor by saying.

We all know that the city is largely managed by suburbanites who do not like to have their view of reality assaulted by facts. When problems and solutions start to line up, then we will truly trust the city is operating in everyone’s best interests.

Rick Allen, Waco

Twitter fixes

Leonard Pitts’ take on Elon Musk, Twitter and billionaires in the Trib last Saturday is all wrong. Musk is not ruining Twitter. He is doing several things that should have been done but the liberal owners would never do them.

He is on the road to making it profitable. Charging for being verified is one in a long line of steps needed. (But I did enjoy billionaires fighting over $8 per month.) Sorry, libs, but a business has to make money or no one has a job at some point. Laying off staff is another step in that direction to profitability, as is getting rid of dead wood and those who are biased in their views. He is getting rid of the suppression of free speech, where left-wing views are all you get, or you get banned or censored. He is going to release more evidence of this about how the Hunter Biden laptop story was censored.

Lastly, Pitts states we should do away with billionaires, which is the liberal left’s code for no more capitalism. In their view, no one can have wealth and they make that determination. He states wealth is power. Take away the ability for anyone to work hard and obtain wealth and what is the incentive to work hard or work at all? Where is the incentive to invent things that help? There is not one.

Karl Lauritzen Jr., Waco

Thought you retiredI guess the joke’s on those of us who assumed that Bill Whitaker’s retirement would reduce his newspaper footprint.

Hey, Bill, plenty of things “matter” to us Texans. But that doesn’t obligate us to blame incumbent politicians for those things, nor to agree with you that electing a new crop would prevent or solve existing problems.

If you don’t think violence or death matter to us, then perhaps you’re living among the wrong people. Consider spending your retirement years in a state whose norms and values more closely suit yours.

Berry Muhl, Prairie Hill