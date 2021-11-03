LETTERS: City hiring practices called into question

Racist practices
I made a presentation to the city council as an applicant for the vacant seat for South Waco and I touched on important items that are racist and discrimination-related.
First, gentrification. Gentrification is a general term for the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values, and changes in the district’s character and culture. The term is often used negatively, suggesting the displacement of poor communities by rich outsiders.
This a subject hardly spoken about in Waco, especially the city council, as our houses are green tagged and torn down by the city making the property cheaper for investors. The community needs to made aware of this process that is racist in nature because it runs out people of colored skin and the elderly, even those that own their homes, because of the increase in taxes that are beyond their financial means.
Second, the reorganization at the city to eliminate the lower class of city positions manned primarily by people of color to make room for the elite and educated “white” people; which has not been presented to the community, especially the people pf colored skin. An explanation follows.
The 30/70 unwritten rule that is that people of color will only be employed in 30% of the positions the city and the “white” people will always be at about 70%. This was first found in 2014 after I received a study from the city manger who met with some of us and said that there was discrimination in the city departments. For that time period about 65% of the applicants were people of colored skin but 70% hired were white. Only 28% of the positions required some kind of certification. Information I received from 2016 and 2021 indicated the 30/70 undeclared rule is in practice by the department heads and their supervisors under them.
This is racism and discrimination by the city of Waco. The department heads and others doing the hiring must be held accountable for this practice by their jobs and financially.
Robert Aguilar,
Waco
Care Net cares
I see that the paper put another letter of misinformation from John Vickrey of Oklahoma. If you believe the things he wrote you would think all conservatives care about is saving babies’ lives and after they are born just care nothing about them at all. Nothing could be further from the truth.
I don’t know what they do in Oklahoma, but Waco has a wonderful place called Care Net. They actually show love for the pregnant lady. They try to help after the baby is born. They help find her a place to stay if she has no place and help her find day care and a job if she needs one. They don’t just say good luck, we will see you later if you need another abortion. I’m sure if he checked, I’ll bet there are just as many conservatives adopting as liberals.
In the end he writes a ridiculous statement saying that all conservatives care about is for children to be born to grow up and fight the rich man’s war, and that we are all anti-women. I know a lot of conservatives and we are all pro-women, especially the baby girls he cares not if they are aborted.