LETTERS: City hiring practices called into question

Racist practices

I made a presentation to the city council as an applicant for the vacant seat for South Waco and I touched on important items that are racist and discrimination-related.

First, gentrification. Gentrification is a general term for the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values, and changes in the district’s character and culture. The term is often used negatively, suggesting the displacement of poor communities by rich outsiders.

This a subject hardly spoken about in Waco, especially the city council, as our houses are green tagged and torn down by the city making the property cheaper for investors. The community needs to made aware of this process that is racist in nature because it runs out people of colored skin and the elderly, even those that own their homes, because of the increase in taxes that are beyond their financial means.

Second, the reorganization at the city to eliminate the lower class of city positions manned primarily by people of color to make room for the elite and educated “white” people; which has not been presented to the community, especially the people pf colored skin. An explanation follows.