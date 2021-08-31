LETTERS: City leadership, direction warrant stipend increase

Stipend earned
I am proud to live in Waco. Our economy has boomed in recent years. Our city grows at an outsize pace. The reputation, or brand, of Waco has been rewritten as a welcoming tourist destination. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our city has responded markedly better than many cities of comparable size and demographics. During the great freeze, we were able to keep our water services running — a feat many other cities simply couldn’t manage. Not all but much of this is a result of exceptional city leadership. Our mayor, city council, city manager and even citizen leaders repeatedly step up to the plate and hit it out of the park despite challenges, obstacles, and pressures.
Things aren’t perfect. There is room for improvement in terms of equity, but I see our city striving. That is why I am so proud to see that the city council stipend may be increased. The previous stipend rate, intentionally or unintentionally, erected a barrier, limiting participation in leadership. We are beginning to recognize that Waco is a city composed of exceptional people, ready and able to step up when times are tough.
Increasing the stipend is a first step in this process, opening the door a little wider for participation. Kudos to our leadership as they continue making the hard choices that will further highlight what an outstanding city we share.
Chris Qualls, Waco
Stop suicide
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This is a time for each of us to reach out to those around us and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is “Together, we can help #StopSuicide.”
I raise awareness in memory of my daughter Laney Lenamond, who was only 13. Anyone can suffer from depression and feelings of hopelessness may not always be obvious, especially in children. Young people, prone to the emotional swings of adolescence, may act out or become withdrawn. Popular culture has glorified suicide in some regard with television programs normalizing the behavior, or showing suicide or self-harm as a solution. Bullying is a national epidemic and doesn’t stop when kids leave school. Kids, who often don’t appreciate the consequences of their actions, are now prone to bully and be bullied every hour of the day through social media.
Parents can help their kids become part of the solution when it comes to teen suicide or self-harm by giving them tools to handle difficult situations with peers. Teaching kids what to do when their friends talk about suicide, self-harm, or ideation may save a life and is as important as ensuring their kids aren’t bullying others. Creating and maintaining clear, nonjudgmental channels of communication is the key to ensuring parents can best support their children.
One action I’m taking this month to help #StopSuicide is contacting my public officials and urging them to prioritize funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and our local crisis call centers. In July 2022, the new 988 number will be fully operational as the universal phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This easy-to-remember three-digit number will increase access to vital mental health and suicide crisis supports. Calls are also projected to increase substantially when the 988 number goes fully live. Now is the time to provide the funding to support our local crisis centers to meet the needs of more 988 callers.
Misty Perkins, Groesbeck