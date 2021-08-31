LETTERS: City leadership, direction warrant stipend increase

Chris Qualls, Waco

Stop suicide

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This is a time for each of us to reach out to those around us and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is “Together, we can help #StopSuicide.”

I raise awareness in memory of my daughter Laney Lenamond, who was only 13. Anyone can suffer from depression and feelings of hopelessness may not always be obvious, especially in children. Young people, prone to the emotional swings of adolescence, may act out or become withdrawn. Popular culture has glorified suicide in some regard with television programs normalizing the behavior, or showing suicide or self-harm as a solution. Bullying is a national epidemic and doesn’t stop when kids leave school. Kids, who often don’t appreciate the consequences of their actions, are now prone to bully and be bullied every hour of the day through social media.