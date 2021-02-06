LETTERS: City of Waco shrugging as low-quality, overpriced rent houses get built

Joel H. Scott, Waco

Big snafu

In reference to Pam Eneff’s letter of Jan 22, Lyn, my wife, and I live in ZIP code 76712 and Lyn has NOT gotten her COVID-19 vaccine. I got my vaccination at the Waco VA hospital. We must not be affluent enough.

Lyn is over 75 and has three dangerous life threatening conditions. She tried for two days to access the Waco Convention Center and the phone was always busy. She called two of her doctors and they had no vaccine. She got a suggestion to go out of county and did not want to do that. She got some misinformation about places and times from well-meaning persons. She called Ascension Providence on Jan. 31. The operator had to slowly repeat website information so she could write if down. She went to the website and made no progress on getting a vaccination appointment.

Waco’s COVID-19 vaccination program is a big snafu!

Robert Powers, Waco

1b and waiting