Money up front

Now that plans are afoot to host former President Donald Trump at the Waco Regional Airport on Saturday, we need to hear from city leaders about how they are going to pay for this rally.

Among other things, it will clearly require a sizable police deployment. It will also put Waco on the map again for all the wrong reasons (i.e., dredge up negative associations regarding the Branch Davidian incident and the Twin Peaks shootout).

Has any effort been made to guarantee payment from the Trump campaign? Apparently, some Memphis leaders were reluctant to provide protection because Trump still owes places like El Paso hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Jack A. Hill, Waco

* * *

So Trump is coming to Waco on Saturday. Also on Saturday, the city is hosting its Hazardous Waste Collection Day. Coincidence? I think not.

Cheryl Foster, Waco

Solid bankers

The current banking and investment ups and downs are a normal function of our economic system.

I have had the honor to know many of our local banks and bankers. Theu are highly qualified members of the financial industry.

Our money is safe.

The national and international financial markets affect the American economy but with the leadership like our local institutions, our economy will continue to grow and be vibrant and successful.

I have been involved in the banking and investment business for over 50 years. With the exception of the 1987, 2000 and 2008 financial crises, our markets and the banking industry have come back stronger than ever.

I believe in our local banking industry and investment institutions, and so should you.

Sam Cryan, Waco

Bad lenders

In response to Karl Lauritzen Jr.’s March 3 letter about student loan problems, blaming student loan borrowers for the most unconstitutional, weaponized and predatory loan scam in U.S. history is both unfounded and a non-starter.

It is true that the colleges are sitting in the catbird seat, collecting these loan revenues, but the root of this problem lies with Congress stripping bankruptcy rights from these loans without justification.

When student loans are treated the same as all other loans in this country again, the U.S. Department of Education and Congress will be compelled to impose meaningful lending limitations, and other measures that will force colleges to lower their prices.

Also, Lauritzen apparently doesn’t know that the borrowers aren’t kids to be lectured. In fact, most borrowers are over the age of 35, and there are more people over 50 with these loans than under 25.

This is not a “bad borrower” problem, this is a predatory lending problem.

Jacque Abron, Midlothian

Why God smiles

If God smiles, I think I know why. He delights in the joy of his children. I do, too.

The other day a lady asked my son a salient question: “Your mom is getting on up in years, isn’t she?” To which he quipped: “Only if you can catch her!”

To me, age means getting up early and listening for something the Lord may say next. Like hearing the echo of Psalm 118:24: “This is the day the Lord has made. I will rejoice and be glad in it.”

Kay King-Hill, Eddy