LETTERS: City should help small businesses, too; apartment inspections a good start

Share the sugar

I think it’s great that the Waco City Council would consider larger real estate tax exemptions for homeowners, with home values skyrocketing, and the appraisal district being known for setting unrealistic values.

What I would like to address here is the city’s habitual disregard for small business owners, especially those who have been astute enough and had the foresight to own the commercial property which supports their businesses and livelihoods. We, as a group, get nothing from the city of Waco, and have not, ever. How about a little exemption for us, if our business is in our own property? Nope, not going to happen. We really don’t exist.

The city of Waco leaders will beat their chests and say they have economic development money, and everyone can apply. But small businesses, specifically, “mom and pop” shops, can never qualify, due to employment and salary thresholds. Economic development money is a gift to big business. Period. Then they’ll say they offer TIF money, but those grants can also be tied to employment, and are limited by certain areas of the city.

For years now, probably going back as far as 1995, to before Toni Herbert and Larry Groth, and including the current city administration, I have pitched accommodations and certain benefits for small businesses that wouldn’t cost the taxpayers anything, and would cost the city almost nothing, guaranteed, but all I have received for over 25 years is crickets.

It’s long past time for small businesses to receive some accommodations. It’s not just about homeowners.

Jeff Rader, Waco

Right move

Concerning Saturday’s article regarding Waco implementing apartment inspections, I am totally on board. I understand the concerns about “blameless landlords” and I understand that not every tenant is ideal or respectful. That being said, I have seen firsthand what happens when tenants have a single point of contact and the free market is left untethered.

I had a family member have a roach infestation in a refrigerator where they stored their food and newborn baby’s milk. My relative had just signed the lease and should have moved into a clean apartment (otherwise what are deposits for?). A maintenance worker agreed it was bad and said they would inform the manager. Well, the manager disagreed (without actually seeing it) and said it was fine and refused to look at pictures or video. It was hands down the most infuriating situation and all it took was the manager ignoring and refusing phone calls to block my relative’s pleas. I finally stepped in and sent the photos and video to anyone and everyone I could find involved in the company from a Google search, and they sent a new fridge the next day (without actually responding to my emails).

There are major rental companies around town that have less than appealing reviews, but what is an average Joe without a lot of money supposed to do? This on top of many places providing 1970s “amenities” with modern day prices.

As a homeowner I understand the costs of owning and maintenance, but there has to be some recourse for people who need it. Not everyone has the resources I do to assist their family, and some people don’t have support at all. Something absolutely needs to be done, and I hope the city can find a middle ground with landlords ASAP.

Jacob Mendoza, Waco