LETTERS: City should stay neutral on LGBTQ support

City neutrality

Approximately 10 members of the LGBTQ community spoke at a Waco City Council meeting April 5, while others attended to show support. The speakers shared about the difficulties of life as an openly LGBTQ person and made various requests of the council. These included an official proclamation recognizing Pride Month, lighting up the I-35 bridge in rainbow colors and the establishment of an LGBTQ non-discrimination ordinance, among others. As one speaker put it, “Waco is woefully behind in affirming, celebrating and taking care of” its LGBTQ citizens. The speakers aim to fix this.

I have no doubt that people who identify as LGBTQ have experienced unjust treatment, here and elsewhere. This is tragic and wrong. Yet I write to provide a perspective that was not acknowledged at the council meeting but needs to be. Namely, that there are people of goodwill on the other side of this issue — people who care about their LGBTQ neighbors and who regard them as fellow image bearers of God, but who cannot support some of their requests.

Take the Pride Month proclamation. Is this meant to affirm the value of LGBTQ people as people? Or is it also meant to celebrate same-sex attraction and transgender sensibility in themselves? Many can support the first, but not the second. For them, such an act of celebration requires the rejection of deep-seated religious and philosophical beliefs. For example, that God, who is perfectly good, designed our sexuality and has lovingly revealed that design, both in Scripture and natural reason. To them, one’s desires and experiences do not provide the final word. These differences of belief are painful, but we must not overlook them. Both sides in these debates are Waco citizens.

The Waco City Council should remain neutral on these matters, allowing citizens of goodwill to respectfully disagree.

Lauren Love, Waco

Mary’s choice

In the beginning of this beautiful spring season I recall Christ’s comforting words to Mary, who sat at his feet while her sister scurried about the kitchen in somewhat of a critical frenzy. “Mary,” he said, “chose the better part.”

My reverie quickly transitioned into the present, though, when pastor Lee Casey texted a precious thought-picture from the resurrected Savior’s heart: “Why would you want to sit at My feet when I want to hold you?”

Christ is risen indeed, and what an amazing difference his resurrection makes in the everyday kitchens of life.

Kay King-Hill, Eddy

Gnarly island

On Texas Central Parkway near Highway 84 lies a small and gnarly, unkept island with a train track running through it. It is located across from Support Service Group Inc. The area gets a lot of traffic running both ways. This forgotten little space needs to be cleaned up. Perhaps the city can make time to brighten this small piece of land so that passersby can enjoy just a small piece of land made beautiful.

Jan Gentry, Waco