LETTERS: City vehicles need to slow down; Woodway runoff support; McClain was MCC's first

City speedway

We live on a residential street in the Viking Hills area in Waco. Unfortunately, the street we live on has turned into a feeder street from Bosque Boulevard to Valley Mills. It is a residential street with only single-family homes on it. Since we bought our home nearly two years ago, we have seen an increase in vehicles exceeding the 30 mph limit by 15-20 mph very consistently.

I contacted the city and they increased police presence, but it only lasted a day or two. When I inquired what plan the city had to slow the traffic down, I was told they were working on it. Unfortunately, we have not seen any improvement. Instead I have seen more vehicles exceeding the speed limit. I have seen 18-wheelers on this street, although they are prohibited. I have seen city of Waco vehicles, including garbage trucks, screaming down our street at speeds well above the posted speed limit. This is unsafe and it must be stopped.

I have a suggestion that will cost Waco nothing. City vehicles, including garbage trucks, must obey the 30 mph speed limit and set an example for others. Going 40-50 mph is dangerous. Someone is going to get hurt on this street. I hope it’s not one of the young families we see trying to walk with their infants and dogs.

Come on, Waco. We can do better than this.

Dave McCarroll, Waco

McClain & MCC

While the article about John McClain’s induction into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame made lots of references to the role MCC played in his life (and vice versa), one detail was missing. While perhaps not on par with Hall of Fame accolades (both in Waco and in Canton, Ohio), it’s worth noting that McClain was honored as McLennan Community College’s Distinguished Alumnus in 2017. (The Trib had an article about it in the Sept. 16, 2017 edition.)

Everyone familiar with the history of MCC is very proud of our “distinguished alumnus” John McClain!

Kent Hoeffner, Waco

1-issue candidate

We have a runoff election coming in June in Woodway for city council between Amine Qourzal and David Henry. This is an important election because of the impact the city council has on the everyday lives of the people it serves. And this is true in most cities that are served by a council. Historically, voter turnout for a runoff election is low, which in reality should be exactly the opposite. We should research the candidates and vote for whomever aligns most with our beliefs.

In the case of the Woodway election, Qourzal has exhibited a genuine effort to act in the best interests, as he views them, of all Woodway residents. This is why he ran in the first place. On the other hand, Henry appears to be running on one issue he adamantly disagrees with: the land development behind Lake Forest.

We should not elect any individual running primarily on one issue. We should be electing individuals that view the job as governing a wide range of issues that serve the public good. Amine Qourzal has done that and continues to do that. A one-issue candidate is not good for the whole community.

Dave Whitby, Woodway