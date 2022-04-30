LETTERS: Clarifying rates and appraisals; La Vega rowing fan; and defining socialism

Call your state rep

According to state law, appraisal districts are to appraise property at its market value. In fact, appraisal districts are regulated by the state of Texas to make sure they do their jobs fairly and accurately. Failure to comply with these state-mandated regulations results in a reduction in formula funding for local school districts. I would encourage you to contact your state representative and state senator if you are displeased with appraisal process.

Please understand your taxes are determined by your value divided by $100 then multiplied by the tax rate. The statement you recently received is an estimate and does not take into consideration decreases in the tax rate. Each city, school district, water and flood district sets their own rates. I would encourage you to contact your representatives from each of these entities and express your displeasure in your property taxes increasing.

The commissioners are responsible for setting the county portion of your property tax rate, not the appraisers. State law prohibits us from raising the tax rate by more than 3.5%. I have always and will continue to advocate for the taxpayer. Last year we cut the county rate by 9.3%. I will do everything I can to set a rate that will not increase your county taxes this year. If you have any questions about our budget process that begins in June, please contact me or my office.

Will Jones, Waco

Editor’s note: Will Jones represents Precinct 3 on the McLennan County Commissioners Court.

Row on, La Vega

How nice to read the article “La Vega students ready to row” [April 26] and a big thank-you to those guys for setting up the program in the La Vega school district. It’s nice to see a scholarship opportunity for those students “east of the river” other than football or basketball. (Congrats, however, to those winning teams.) It sounds like they’re ready to get started and I look forward to reading of their progress.

Gloria Gauntt, Chalk Bluff

About socialism

Don Hardcastle’s Thursday letter is mostly correct, but a clarification I’d like to make is that the Russian Soviet Republic was a socialist state that was guided by communist ideology.

Some other things I’d like to clear up are the differences between communism, socialism and fascism. Fascism is simply an authoritarian dictator. The word actually originates from Mussolini’s rule in Italy during World War II. Communism is focused on a society without classes, anti-capitalism and favors revolution to overthrow the government to start a new one instead of reforming the government. A few principles we have are not part of the communist ideology, such as freedom of religion and capitalism.

Socialism often gets mixed in, but is quite different because socialism can coexist with democracy. It focuses more on cooperation over competition, protecting the oppressed, and separation of church and state. Most socialist democracies can thrive and do well, Denmark being the most often looked at example. From what I understand, the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party wants to work toward a socialist democracy in America, not communism.

Jake Myers, Robinson