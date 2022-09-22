LETTERS: Climate, economy forever linked, but change won't be easy

Monumental effort

Although energy is infinite for God and his Earth, energy is not infinite for the human race; it’s just that we don’t understand or accept that yet.

The field of economics is generally described as the study of the allocation of scarce resources. We are not very good at understanding or accepting that either.

Now that the free ride for the inhabitants of the earth is over, we are finding that climate change and economics have merged into the most challenging issue ever to be faced by mankind. Never again can these issues be separated. Making significant improvements in our climate will require enormous effort and cost after two hundred years of industrialization, during which we became accustomed to comfortable living in the advanced civilization in which we live. At least for 10% of the world’s population.

Yes, the Earth has been much hotter and much colder than now. However, during those changes the ambient temperatures changed slowly over millions of years, allowing for the inhabitants of the earth to adapt and survive. Not the case now, either for the magnitude of temperature change or the timeline of the change.

It is disconcerting to hear comments like “Waco has immediate possibilities to shrink it’s carbon footprint and not break the bank” and “federal officials outlined new funding possibilities that the city could pursue that could make environmental sense.” This is more of the same delusion that we have demonstrated for decades over the “freeness” of federal funding and climate deterioration. In the end, it will make no difference in an economic sense whether the federal government funds new projects or such projects are funded at the local level, except, perhaps, for the discipline that local spending decisions might encourage. At some point, the citizens of this country will face the unpleasant music of both out-of-control spending and climate change, as the current level of inflation demonstrates. And, yes, significant efforts to address climate change will “break the bank,” as we know it.

Rapid improvements in the climate could be made, but unfortunately it will take far more than manufacturing a billion electric cars and opening pit mines for lithium, nickel, cobalt and other required materials, not to mention vast efforts to mine copper for wiring a world for 110- and 220-volt charging stations. We can all pray for scientific breakthroughs that will once again save us so that we can be indolent and self-indulgent again, but that might not happen. On the other hand, egad, we could drive much smaller automobiles, ride motorcycles, mopeds or bicycles, and walk more, live in smaller houses, use air conditioning and heating sparingly, and forgo the extravagant use of city lighting. Previous generations lived through millennia without air conditioning, and they survived. For reference, see your family and ancestors’ photos, 1900-1960.

Charles DeVere Cook,

Waco