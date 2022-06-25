LETTERS: Coach Thompson gets an endorsement; election denial; and sit up straight, bloodhounds

An endorsement

My late wife, Carole Hall, was in the Baylor University Athletics Department’s compliance office when Mitch Thompson was an assistant coach for the Baylor baseball team.

On numerous occasions she told me what a pleasure it was to work with Mitch. She said he was always helpful and cooperative, allowing her to get her work done. His smile made her smile. She knew her task would be completed smoothly when he was involved. He was one of her favorite coaches at Baylor.

I know an angel is sounding a heavenly “Yes!”

Congrats, Mitch.

Lloyd Hall, Waco

Mr. H’s integrity

In Harry Harelik’s column about his father [“Dad’s logic frames gun debate,” June 19], he opens with wondering what most people would say about his dad.

I know what I would say about his dad. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, I worked for Mr. H at his downtown clothing store. I had a front seat to watching Harry and his twin brother, Larry, during their high school years.

Although more than 50 years have gone by since then, I still attempt to practice something I learned from him during that time. Arriving at the shop, Mr. H would shake my hand and say, “Good morning, Jerry, we are going to have a great day and sell some merchandise.” He made me feel I was important. During the course of the day, he might straighten me out about something, but the next morning was a new day with his charisma and upbeat approach.

He changed my life in a positive way and I carry his memory with me every morning, trying to show the optimism he exuded each day.

So yes, Harry, I do have a few things to say about your dad. I have yet to meet another person I admire as much as him. His integrity that he wore close to his heart could be challenged by no one. His love for family and country was paramount. Although failing many times, I have aspired to be like him.

I do have a confession, however. Your mother, as sweet as she was, would often bring lunch for us. When she wasn’t looking, I tossed the tongue sandwich in the garbage. Please don’t tell her when you see her again.

Jerry Hyde, Waco

Souls are cheap

Regarding the June 23 story, “Local GOP leaders agree Biden election illegitimate,” I didn’t realize souls were going so cheap!

When you try to appease a tyrant, remember two words: “Heil Hitler.”

Mike Hernandez, Waco

Show me proof

The Texas GOP convention happened in Houston June 16-18.

Can anyone attending the convention, or giving information to attendees, provide one iota of proof that the 2020 presidential election was not valid? I am sure someone in my Sunday school class will ask me the question.

Bill Foster, Waco

Looks aside

Boys and girls, men and women — heads up and shoulders back! Your mama is (was) right. You are the best, brightest light out there, so believe in yourself and go after your dreams. Look at your sweet self in the mirror beside a picture of the noble bloodhound. He won Best in Show and you can, too! Looks ain’t everything.

Juanita Case, Hewitt