LETTERS: Coming to grips with a family's past; beloved Wacoan's family thanks city

Thomas Schenck, Clifton

A brother’s thanks

I would like to thank each and every one of you who were friends and admirers of my brother, Robert Pearson, who passed away May 3. Robert had the uncanny ability to connect with people and he shared his spirit, humor and wisdom with anyone who would engage him in conversation. Over the years, there have been a number of you who participated and helped my brother when he needed friends the most.

Those of you who prayed and took care of Robert, I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart. No words can explain how uplifting his going home celebration was on May 15. Robert was truly blessed to have had all of you in his life. May God bless each of you. We will truly miss Robert. He loved this community and his friends, and without a doubt, his friends and admirers loved him.

I agree with many of Robert’s friends and admirers that he was more than a shoeshine man. He was a man who loved you and he was blessed to be a part of your lives. I am grateful that a number of Robert’s longtime friends consider him Waco’s goodwill ambassador.

Cecil Pearson,

Las Vegas, Nevada

Help the police