LETTERS: Common-sense takes, union corruption

Out of a boot
I know Scott Gassler. I haven’t seen him in 60-plus years. We went to church and school together and I’m glad he made such a success with his life.
Scott is proud he was a professor of international economy at the Brussels School of International Studies. Scott tells us he was a part-time instructor for NATO, whatever that means. He didn’t tell us he received his master’s degree in economics from the University of Washington and Ph.D. from the University of Colorado. He is author of several books I doubt any of us would understand or even want to read. According to Google, in one book he reformulates existing economic theory and surveys applications in such contexts as interactions, nonprofits and the planets. Scott Gassler is a smart man!
I grew up in Waco and I’m just a good ol’ boy who went to that school on the Brazos. I did get a degree in common sense. I sold cars for a living and I may not be as smart as Scott but I know when to pour water out of a boot: I disagree with him on everything he states in his letter. In my opinion, America under Donald Trump has never been stronger or more respected in the world. Iran is on the verge of civil war to overthrow the ayatollahs. North Korea is starving. Trump stands up against Russia and China. NATO has been living off the breast of the United States for too long.
Scott tells us that every year Republicans are in the White House, U.S. leadership in the world declines and the national security of the United States and the international security of the world are in jeopardy. Scott may be a smart man, but to me he’s nothing more than a shaky Northwest liberal.
Joe A. Hunter, Clifton
Union corruption
This Labor Day, two of our country’s major labor unions have little to celebrate. Both the United Auto Workers and United Food and Commercial Workers have seen membership numbers drop dramatically in recent years. It’s not hard to see why.
The UAW has been entrenched in a federal investigation that found 10 union officials guilty of scheming to embezzle hundreds of thousands of members’ dues dollars. Now a decade-long government takeover of the UAW is on the table. Meanwhile, the UFCW spent millions on travel, including $11 million on airline flights and another $19 million on hotels and events over the last five years. That’s in addition to the over $200 million it paid to union officials and staff members.
What did workers get out of all this? A union that’s had over 2,000 unfair labor practices filed against it. When it comes to paying union dues, union members are getting little bang for their buck.
Charlyce Bozzello,
Communications Director, Center for Union Facts, Washington, D.C.
Hassled senator
Sen. Rand Paul and his wife were attacked while leaving the Republican National Convention. I find it sad that a fellow senator (Harris) did not condemn violence on this couple. You would think that sitting in as elite a body as the Senate, one would disparage violence on a fellow member.
That must be too much to ask.
Mercer Buchanan,
Woodway
