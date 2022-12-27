 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS

LETTERS: Comparing economies of states has little to do with abortion

Compare states

Matthew A. Winkler’s mashup of a column on Dec. 17 [“Economics of reproductive care”] is an interesting reflection of the times.

He states that Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, the highly articulate and accomplished first and reelected woman governor of Rhode Island, “doesn’t know why any woman would want to live in a state that criminalizes full access to health care.”

If Raimondo doesn’t know, she could merely ask a woman who lives in such a state. Furthermore, I would submit that preventing unwanted pregnancies is health care. Abortion, unless medically necessary, is something else.

Winkler’s accumulation of statistical data designed to demonstrate that the states that have enshrined abortion above all other ideals, where all the businesses are the most profitable and successful, all the women the most beautiful, all the men the hardest working and productive, and all the children perfect, is a mish-mash of the worst statistical logic, designed to prove that correlation is not causation. Or perhaps the data is attempting to prove that Rhode Island, the nation’s most Catholic state, is superior to all lesser states with “different” moral equivocations.

The states most protective of abortion rights, in no particular order, like Washington state, Oregon, California, Hawaii, Minnesota, Illinois, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York, are all states with enormous comparative advantage as to domestic and international trade, maritime and aviation services, technical industries, educational institutions, and manufacturing and fabrication traditions. It should come as no surprise that growth and recovery from economic recessions in such states might outstrip growth in the agricultural heartland, known by those who live in states on both left coasts as “flyover” land.

I lived in Rhode Island for a time. It is a great state, with great and patriotic people.

Our diversity in approach to many of our problems was provided for in our incomparable U.S. Constitution, thanks to John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, George Washington and others.

Charles DeVere Cook, Waco

Glaring omission

Where to start? After reading the article on Waco ISD school/student safety in the Dec. 17 edition, l was “impressed” by the avoidance of accuracy related to the numbers of “school violence.” It appeared the numbers were not accurate because the frequent student fights were not labeled “mutual combat,” only student fights; that specific category of information was not collected because that “specific code” was not requested.

As someone who cares (taxpayer, former parent of two WISD students and PTA volunteer), how obtuse can you be? Was this omission purposeful or by accident? The result certainly colors the safety picture for everyone at this particular school. I could recognize the importance of this omission by just reading a couple of sentences, and l am decades past my personal school involvement.

If anyone needs me to read or study any further future submissions of data l am available. I don’t know much, but l think l am still astute enough to see through this possible (on purpose?) cover-up.

Nancy Marquis, Waco

