LETTERS: Concerned citizens, the Capitol and Cruz

What if ...
How many dead would there have been if BLM protesters stormed the Capitol in the same fashion that Trump supporters did on Jan. 6? I’d bet the farm that it would have been more than one.
Recall Cruz
I urge concerned citizens to demand the immediate resignation of Ted Cruz as United States Senator. With his disloyalty to the United States, he has shown himself unfit to hold that office.
However, the timid statements from Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Pete Sessions about the incident do not absolve them from their complicity in the riot. Over the past weeks and months both of these men have echoed and amplified the lies and hypocrisy that resulted in the assault on the Capitol building. As a native Texan, a registered Republican, and a constituent of both of these representatives, I am bitterly disappointed by their duplicity as they argued about the “integrity of the election process” in Arizona while they have long ignored the voter suppression and gerrymandering in our own state that have helped them get elected. If they are truly concerned about fair and free elections, they would work to enable a process that would allow and encourage more people to vote fairly and freely, not restrict voter access or draw voting districts that unfairly favor one party over another. Texas will be drawing up new districts very soon. If Sen. Cruz and Rep. Sessions will lead the efforts to actually ensure election integrity, they may regain a small measure of integrity for themselves.
And a message for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell: You propped up and attached your wagon to a corrupt and deceitful president who you and your sycophant Republican colleagues in Congress empowered and failed to call out. You followed Trump down the rabbit hole, allowing him to destroy your party. Worse yet, you played legislative rules games, refusing to bring up for a vote bills that would have passed and helped Americans in need. Now you will pay the price for placing politics above country, having to become a spectator to Democratic efforts to “Build Back Better.” Georgia voters spoke, making clear that theirs is no longer a solid Republican state — something to which you contributed. I suspect your legacy won’t be what you thought it would. Take a lesson from Stacey Abrams: When a political party’s primary strategy is voter suppression and spreading misinformation about their opponents, Republicans eventually will lose. Perhaps it is time for you to retire.
Richard Cherwitz, Austin
