LETTERS: Concerned citizens, the Capitol and Cruz

What if ...

Recall Cruz

However, the timid statements from Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Pete Sessions about the incident do not absolve them from their complicity in the riot. Over the past weeks and months both of these men have echoed and amplified the lies and hypocrisy that resulted in the assault on the Capitol building. As a native Texan, a registered Republican, and a constituent of both of these representatives, I am bitterly disappointed by their duplicity as they argued about the “integrity of the election process” in Arizona while they have long ignored the voter suppression and gerrymandering in our own state that have helped them get elected. If they are truly concerned about fair and free elections, they would work to enable a process that would allow and encourage more people to vote fairly and freely, not restrict voter access or draw voting districts that unfairly favor one party over another. Texas will be drawing up new districts very soon. If Sen. Cruz and Rep. Sessions will lead the efforts to actually ensure election integrity, they may regain a small measure of integrity for themselves.