LETTERS: Concert snafu leaves reader without earth, wind or fire

I contained my anger and opted to tactfully elevate my concern. I was referred to the foundation director (or assistant). I expressed that I had done everything right and was now being penalized. She basically shared condolences but politely informed me that I was S.O.L. (my words, familiar in the military). She didn’t know how my ball was dropped and regretted that I had to probe. She was more than happy to refund my money, which I assured her is not my petition.

This is egregious. The foundation must honor its commitment. A name and reputation is at stake. I admitted my mother at the hospital based on that name and reputation. I jumped at this concert because of the same. Perhaps others are in this predicament.

Major Prophet, Robinson

Plaque needed

My wife and I visited Doris Miller Memorial Park several weeks ago. It is a very nice statue of Miller standing proud, a Waco native who served in the Navy as a cook. There was no information provided at the location of the statue. The only way anyone could find this information is to Google it. How about a plaque?

Ronald Bible, Waco

Missed mark