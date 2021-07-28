LETTERS: Concert snafu leaves reader without earth, wind or fire

Ticket snafu
I am a retired officer from the U.S. armed forces. As I served my country for 21½ years, I was naïve enough to believe that my country and its institutions would be straight with and supportive of me.
In 2019, I purchased tickets to the Earth, Wind & Fire concert in support of a local charity. I secured two tickets early with the concert date coinciding with my birthday — "no refund, no return." The COVID-19 pandemic exploded shortly thereafter and it was publicized that the concert was being “postponed.”
After not hearing anything later from the events center or the sponsor (Providence Foundation, the prestigious philanthropic arm of the hospital), I started investigating. I was informed that a new date of Sept. 18, 2021 was selected for the event. I didn’t panic as my funds were securely invested with whatever portion as a donation.
This month I decided to check up and was told by the Extraco Events Center I should contact the foundation for further guidance. When I called, got the runaround and was passed from diplomat to diplomat. I finally made contact with someone who gave me a song and dance about the impact of COVID-19, the need to change venues and basically the invalidation of my tickets (or the $300 plus needed now to attend). Further, all were supposed to be updated; somehow I was missed.
I contained my anger and opted to tactfully elevate my concern. I was referred to the foundation director (or assistant). I expressed that I had done everything right and was now being penalized. She basically shared condolences but politely informed me that I was S.O.L. (my words, familiar in the military). She didn’t know how my ball was dropped and regretted that I had to probe. She was more than happy to refund my money, which I assured her is not my petition.
This is egregious. The foundation must honor its commitment. A name and reputation is at stake. I admitted my mother at the hospital based on that name and reputation. I jumped at this concert because of the same. Perhaps others are in this predicament.
Major Prophet, Robinson
Plaque needed
My wife and I visited Doris Miller Memorial Park several weeks ago. It is a very nice statue of Miller standing proud, a Waco native who served in the Navy as a cook. There was no information provided at the location of the statue. The only way anyone could find this information is to Google it. How about a plaque?
Ronald Bible, Waco
Missed mark
Jonah Goldberg is wrong to argue (“Populism at root of right-wing paranoia,” June 9) that the core problem afflicting the right — and to a great degree, the country — is the "elite surrender to populism." The core problem is economic unfairness. By many measures, low social mobility being the most important, the life chances of Americans now depend more on the income of their parents than any other factor, including race and gender. This has created a deep reservoir of resentment that both right- and left-of-center political leaders have used to seduce voters.
The "original sin" of illiberal populism is economic unfairness amplified by a host of complaints such as income inequality, immigration, social media and globalization. Illiberal populism is a deep problem that will take at least a generation to repair, and is likely to get worse before it gets better.
Paul Summerville, Victoria, British Columbia